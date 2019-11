Tormenta tropical Sebastien gana fuerza sin tocar tierra

.@NHC_Atlantic issued an evening update for #TropicalStormSebastien, which is now a few hundred miles

NE of the #LeewardIslands. #Sebastien is expected to remain over the open waters of the #Atlantic for the next 5 days. #GOESEast capture below. More: https://t.co/nF2N83anWy pic.twitter.com/2SCka8M2cW