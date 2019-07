Trump declara estado de emergencia en Nueva Orleans por Barry

As hazardous conditions arrive along the Gulf Coast today with #Barry, get information on local weather and impacts from @NWSNewOrleans @NWSLakeCharles @NWSMobile @NWSJacksonMS pic.twitter.com/XRl4EiBHoN — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) July 12, 2019

