Albert Wong, héroe de guerra y autor del tiroteo en California

#BREAKING - Sheriff’s office confirms suspected #yountville shooter was #AlbertWong, 36, of #Sacramento a former member of the #Pathway Home Program. Victims are #JenniferGolick, 42, of St Helena; #ChristineLoeber, 48, of #Napa, and #JenniferGonzalez, 29 . #RIP pic.twitter.com/anYtQUr5ik