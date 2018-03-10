Una pequeña pelota lo asfixió, su bebé murió en sus brazos
Australia.- Un pequeño estaba cerca de la celebración de sus cuatro años de edad cuando la desgracia llegó a su hogar. El niño murió tras atragantarse con un juguete hinchable.
La madre del niño se encuentra destrozada pues parece imposible que su bebé haya partido por asfixiarse con una pelota de goma.
Anna Davis, la madre del pequeño, dio a conocer en redes sociales la manera en que su amado hijo murió y dijo que ella se encontraba solamente a un metro del pequeño, pero que no pudo impedir la tragedia. Alby estaba jugando y ella observó como el pequeño comenzó a asfixiarse, como consecuencia de haber ingerido una pelote de juguete.
La madre relató que ella le realizó reanimación cardiopulmonar, ella luchó durante 16 minutos reanimarlo en lo que llegaron los paramédicos.
16 minutos insoportables hasta que llegaron los paramédicos.
As the media storm surrounding our family swirled yesterday, I beg you - this beautiful, loving community - to disregard the many ignorant, hurtful and incorrect assumptions that have been formed regarding the more specific details of Alby’s passing. The heart ache we are already experiencing is indescribable, and to know there are ill-informed stories and subsequent false accusations circulating, initiated by some incredibly heartless people at this time, only exacerbates our pain. To very briefly clarify some of the most widely spread misconceptions - yes, I of course tried to save our beautiful boy (including, but not only, undertaking CPR for 16 excruciating minutes until paramedics arrived), I was three feet away from Alby when the incident occurred and was by his side within seconds, the ball was larger than the 50c piece/film canister size-recommendation for toys given to young children, and the ball packaging states ‘not for children under three years’ - being only a few days away from turning 4, Alby was almost one year older than this advice (swipe across) We thank you again, from the bottom of our hearts, for the love and sympathy you have so graciously expressed. Knowing fellow mamas and papas are encircling our family, sharing in our grief, and clutching their babies a little tighter, brings us great comfort. Our golden boy will live on in us all ��
Yo, por supuesto, traté de salvar a nuestro hermoso niño, escribió la madre de Alby en su cuenta de Instagram.
La mujer dio a conocer que las suposiciones y comentarios mal intencionados entorno a la muerte de su hijo los dañaron más.
"Saber que hay historias mal informadas y falsas acusaciones posteriores que circulan, iniciadas por algunas personas increíblemente desalmadas en este momento, solo exacerba nuestro dolor".
Según People, la pelota era del tamaño similar a una moneda, las indicaciones eran que no fuera usada en menores de 3 años y dado que su pequeño se encontraba cerca de los 4 , no consideraba al juguete un peligro.
Darling Alby, Today, despite the fact you are no longer with us, we celebrate and honour your fourth sunshine journey. Your daddy and I visited you this morning, holding your hands and stroking your hair, for what I wish could have been an eternity. We placed your much-longed for gift - a waterproof watch with a light - around your tiny little wrist, and tried not to shower you with too many tears as we painted your fingernails with your favourite gold glitter polish. Time spent with you is never enough and leaving without you by our side, summons the most unbearable pain we’ve ever had to endure. Our arms are yearning for the thousands of cuddles yet to be given, our ears are longing for your laughter to once again resound through the walls of our home, and our hearts are shattered for the millions of memories we’ll never have the chance to create. We, along with the world, are weeping, but we take solace in the fact that all you ever knew, in your almost-four-years, was nothing but love. We are eternally grateful for the abundant light you bought to our lives and now know that your purpose was so much higher than any of us ever anticipated. Happy birthday sweetheart. We miss you endlessly ♥️
Tras el fuerte golpe a los padres de Alby, un amigo abrió una página en GoFoundMe para ayudar a solventar los gastos de la familia, quien no ha trabajado por el dolor que la pérdida ha traído y ellos viven de su trabajo día a día.
En cuestión de segundos, a pesar de los frenéticos intentos de su madre por salvarlo, falleció en sus brazos.
“I can’t wait to go to bed tonight Mum!” Our precious boy, with his brand new doona cover, 2.49pm on Monday afternoon... exactly 40 minutes before he took his final earthside breath in my arms �� No words could ever express the depths of our gratitude for the outpouring of love we have received since our worst nightmare became our daily reality. During this time of immense grief, your thoughts, prayers, sympathy and tears have enveloped and uplifted us, and we could never thank you enough for your overwhelming generosity and support. Sweet Alby, forever three, forever free ��
"Hoy, a pesar de que ya no estás con nosotros, celebramos y honramos tu cuarto viaje al sol", compartió la mujer el día que celebrarían el cumpleaños número cuatro de su hijo.
Nosotros, junto con el mundo, estamos llorando, pero nos consuela el hecho de que todo lo que alguna vez supo, en sus casi cuatro años, no fue más que amor.
