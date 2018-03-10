Mundo

Una pequeña pelota lo asfixió, su bebé murió en sus brazos

"Nosotros, junto con el mundo, estamos llorando, pero nos consuela el hecho de que todo lo que alguna vez supo, en sus casi cuatro años, no fue más que amor", compartió su desconsolada madre
Avatar de El Debate

Por: El Debate

Una pequeña pelota lo asfixió, su bebé murió en sus brazos. Foto: The.small.folk

Una pequeña pelota lo asfixió, su bebé murió en sus brazos. Foto: The.small.folk

Australia.- Un pequeño estaba cerca de la celebración de sus cuatro años de edad cuando la desgracia llegó a su hogar. El niño murió tras atragantarse con un juguete hinchable.

La madre del niño se encuentra destrozada pues parece imposible que su bebé haya partido por asfixiarse con una pelota de goma.

Una pequeña pelota lo asfixió, su bebé murió en sus brazos. Foto: The.small.folk

Anna Davis, la madre del pequeño, dio a conocer en redes sociales la manera en que su amado hijo murió y dijo que ella se encontraba solamente a un metro del pequeño, pero que no pudo impedir la tragedia. Alby estaba jugando y ella observó como el pequeño comenzó a asfixiarse, como consecuencia de haber ingerido una pelote de juguete.

La madre relató que ella le realizó reanimación cardiopulmonar, ella luchó durante 16 minutos reanimarlo en lo que llegaron los paramédicos.

16 minutos insoportables hasta que llegaron los paramédicos.

Yo, por supuesto, traté de salvar a nuestro hermoso niño, escribió la madre de Alby en su cuenta de Instagram.

La mujer dio a conocer que las suposiciones y comentarios mal intencionados entorno a la muerte de su hijo los dañaron más.

"Saber que hay historias mal informadas y falsas acusaciones posteriores que circulan, iniciadas por algunas personas increíblemente desalmadas en este momento, solo exacerba nuestro dolor".

Según People, la pelota era del tamaño similar a una moneda, las indicaciones eran que no fuera usada en menores de 3 años y dado que su pequeño se encontraba cerca de los 4 , no consideraba al juguete un peligro.

Tras el fuerte golpe a los padres de Alby, un amigo abrió una página en GoFoundMe para ayudar a solventar los gastos de la familia, quien no ha trabajado por el dolor que la pérdida ha traído y ellos viven de su trabajo día a día.

En cuestión de segundos, a pesar de los frenéticos intentos de su madre por salvarlo, falleció en sus brazos.

"Hoy, a pesar de que ya no estás con nosotros, celebramos y honramos tu cuarto viaje al sol", compartió la mujer el día que celebrarían el cumpleaños número cuatro de su hijo.

 

Nosotros, junto con el mundo, estamos llorando, pero nos consuela el hecho de que todo lo que alguna vez supo, en sus casi cuatro años, no fue más que amor.

En esta nota:
  • Australia
  • Bebé
  • Asfixia
  • Pelota

Comentarios

Te puede interesar