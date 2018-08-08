Mundo

Terror en un hospital: hombre dispara a esposa e intenta suicidarse

El sujeto ingresó hasta el nosocomio, se dirigió al cuarto piso donde estaba su pareja y comenzó a dispararle
Por: El Debate

El sujeto ingresó al hospital y disparó a su esposa. Foto ilustrativa Pixnio

Nueva York, Estados Unidos.- Este miércoles el centro médico Westchester cerró sus instalaciones tras registrase  un tiroteo en el lugar.

Un hombre ingresó a las instalaciones y presuntamente habría acabado con la vida de su esposa y posteriormente se suicidó, citó el USA Today.

La paciente se encontraba en el cuarto piso del hospital cuando hasta ahí llegó su marido y comenzó a dispararle.

El gobierno local de Valhalla confirmó el lamentable hecho a través de su cuenta de Twitter pero no aportó  más detalles del triste episodio.

