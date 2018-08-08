Terror en un hospital: hombre dispara a esposa e intenta suicidarse
Nueva York, Estados Unidos.- Este miércoles el centro médico Westchester cerró sus instalaciones tras registrase un tiroteo en el lugar.
The Westchester County Department of Public Safety has confirmed a shooting at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla. The incident was contained to a single room. There is no ongoing threat to anyone at the hospital, or any other medical institution. Briefing to follow at WMC.— Westchester Gov (@westchestergov) 8 de agosto de 2018
Un hombre ingresó a las instalaciones y presuntamente habría acabado con la vida de su esposa y posteriormente se suicidó, citó el USA Today.
La paciente se encontraba en el cuarto piso del hospital cuando hasta ahí llegó su marido y comenzó a dispararle.
El gobierno local de Valhalla confirmó el lamentable hecho a través de su cuenta de Twitter pero no aportó más detalles del triste episodio.
