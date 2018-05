Esperan subasta récord en Nueva York que supere los 600 millones de dólares

#LiveLikeARockefeller: ‘I paint you one apple, and it will be as fine as all of Cézanne’s,’ wrote #PabloPicasso to #GertrudeStein, as he presented her with this watercolour, ‘Pomme’ – now in the Rockefeller collection.https://t.co/oXGC69fw7Q pic.twitter.com/cNfnIVSjJr