La increíble transformación de Grace: nació pesando medio kilo

La pequeña guerrera se aferró a la vida y actualmente tiene 3 meses de edad y pesa más de 2 kilogramos

La increíble transformación de Grace: nació pesando medio kilo. Foto: Instagram

Reino Unido.- Grace nació a las 23 semanas de gestación y pesando medio kilogramo, en esta situación las oportunidades de sobrevivir son pocas, pero la pequeña sigue en la lucha y su transformación ha sido maravillosa.

La pequeña Grace nació prematura y al pesar 500 gramos, su condición era aún más riesgosa; sin embargo, se encuentra creciendo y ya cumplió tres meses.

Su orgullosa madre, Mary Parkins ha compartido su lucha al lado de Grace en redes sociales y su increíble avance en sus tres meses de edad.

Los bebés nacidos antes de las 24 semanas de embarazo se encuentran en riesgo debido a la falta de madurez de sus pulmones y otros órganos. Grace nació de 23 semanas y pesando medio kilogramo, su madre compartió las fotografías del antes y después y el cambio es sorprendente.

Feliz tres meses a este pequeña. ¡No puedo creer lo mucho que ha crecido en tan poco tiempo! ¡Somos muy afortunados de ser tus padres

Según The Independent, la pequeña ahora pesa más de dos kilogramos y es evidente la madurez que ha adquirido su piel y demás organos, Grace luce realmente hermosa.

Su madre compartió las imágenes con motivo de los tres meses de la bebé y aclaró que la lucha no ha sido cosa fácil. Grace ha sido sometida a diversas transfusiones de sangre y cirugías.

 

