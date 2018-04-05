La increíble transformación de Grace: nació pesando medio kilo
La pequeña guerrera se aferró a la vida y actualmente tiene 3 meses de edad y pesa más de 2 kilogramos
Reino Unido.- Grace nació a las 23 semanas de gestación y pesando medio kilogramo, en esta situación las oportunidades de sobrevivir son pocas, pero la pequeña sigue en la lucha y su transformación ha sido maravillosa.
La pequeña Grace nació prematura y al pesar 500 gramos, su condición era aún más riesgosa; sin embargo, se encuentra creciendo y ya cumplió tres meses.
Grace is getting yet another blood transfusion. She has had so many in her few weeks of life I have lost count. Just hours after she was born, our NICU had her dad sign a consent form for any blood transfusions she may need. We assumed this was just protocol, but very soon it was clear Grace was going to need it. It seems every few days she becomes anemic and doctors are forced to give her more blood. Though we have been told it’s very common for micro preemies, it’s still scary to see that IV hooked up to my tiny baby’s head. * #bloodtransfusion #preemieproblems #premie #23weeker #miraclebaby #inlove #nicuwarrior #familiesareforever #pray #preemie #preemiebaby #preemiemom #preemiepower #preemiestrong #nicu #nicuwarrior #nicubaby #nicumom #niculife #nicu #love #cute #babygirl #colourfulbeginnings #ourlittlepreemie #rainbowbaby #prematurebaby
Su orgullosa madre, Mary Parkins ha compartido su lucha al lado de Grace en redes sociales y su increíble avance en sus tres meses de edad.
Los bebés nacidos antes de las 24 semanas de embarazo se encuentran en riesgo debido a la falta de madurez de sus pulmones y otros órganos. Grace nació de 23 semanas y pesando medio kilogramo, su madre compartió las fotografías del antes y después y el cambio es sorprendente.
Feliz tres meses a este pequeña. ¡No puedo creer lo mucho que ha crecido en tan poco tiempo! ¡Somos muy afortunados de ser tus padres
#TransformationTuesday ��Happy 3 month birthday to this little one!! I can’t believe how much she has grown in such a short time! On the left weighed just over 1lb. She now weighs over 5lbs!! We are so lucky to be your parents!!❤️❤️❤️ #23weeker #gograce #miraclebaby #inlove #nicuwarrior #familiesareforever #pray #preemie #preemiebaby #preemiemom #preemiepower #preemiestrong #nicu #nicuwarrior #nicubaby #nicumom #niculife #nicu #love #cute #babygirl #colourfulbeginnings #ourlittlepreemie #rainbowbaby #prematurebaby
Según The Independent, la pequeña ahora pesa más de dos kilogramos y es evidente la madurez que ha adquirido su piel y demás organos, Grace luce realmente hermosa.
The bad days in the NICU come fast and hit us like a ton of bricks. What started as a good day with Grace on a new breathing apparatus and doing great, quickly took a turn. Doctors did a routine X-Ray of her belly and within 2 minutes the Attending doctor was in Grace’s room telling me she had a perforated bowel. Within 40 minutes of the X-ray she had an emergency re-intubation and surgical procedure to put a vent in her belly, allowing the bowel air and substances to drain. Nothing is scarier than seeing your baby surrounded by concerned looking neonatologists and pediatric surgeons. Thankfully we are now a few days post-surgery and she is doing much better than the doctors had hoped. We now have a more difficult road to recovery but our little girl is a fighter ❤️���� Thank you everyone for your thoughts and prayers! * #premie #23weeker #miraclebaby #inlove #nicuwarrior #familiesareforever #pray #preemie #preemiebaby #preemiemom #preemiepower #preemiestrong #nicu #nicuwarrior #nicubaby #nicumom #niculife #nicu #love #cute #babygirl #colourfulbeginnings #ourlittlepreemie #rainbowbaby #prematurebaby
Su madre compartió las imágenes con motivo de los tres meses de la bebé y aclaró que la lucha no ha sido cosa fácil. Grace ha sido sometida a diversas transfusiones de sangre y cirugías.
Comentarios