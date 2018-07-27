Mundo

Ella es Jare, la nueva niña más bonita del mundo

Jare es nigeriana y tiene cuatro años de edad, sus hipnotizantes ojos oscuros y su bella cabellera flecharon a los internautas
Ella es Jare, la nueva niña más bonita del mundo. Foto ilustrativa: Pxnio

A sus cortos 4 años de edad, Jare, una niña nigeriana, se ha hecho acreedora del término “la niña más bella del mundo”. Esto tras ser retratada por la fotógrafa Mofe Bamuyiwa.

Bamuyiwa ha hecho famosa a Jare, gracias a su belleza. La ahora “niña más bella del mundo” fue retratada por la fotógrafa, quien publicó las imágenes en Instagram. Jare enamoró instantáneamente a miles.

 

"¡Oh, sí, es humana! ¡Ella también es un ángel! ", de esta manera la fotógrafa tituló una de las imágenes de la pequeña.

 

Jare no es modelo profesional; sin embargo, ha flechado a los internautas con su naturalidad, quienes la han descrito como “una muñeca” y “la niña más linda del mundo”.

 

El año pasado el título le correspondió a Anastasia Knyazeva, de seis años de edad; quien atrapó a los internautas con las fotografías que su madre compartió en Instagram.

