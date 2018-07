Arpaio afirma que ha sido amenazado por carteles mexicanos

Do you see this pathetic & weak #AZBorder? Illegals cross undetected. Enough is Enough. Donate and help me get to the U.S. Senate to ensure we get the rest of the #Wall we deserve with @POTUS @realDonaldTrump #SecureTheBorder we will get it done! https://t.co/W9AQqqjGVP pic.twitter.com/NkirJCPM1X