Pentágono divulga identidad de soldado muerto en Afganistán 

US Army CSM Timothy A. Bolyard, KIA 03SEP18 Logar Prov AFG, by an ANP.



Of 1st SQN/38th CAV REGT he deployed w/ 3rd SQN/1st SFAB in FEB18;

his 13th overseas & 8th combat deployment.

Awards incl: 6 BSMs w/3 "V" devices.



May God comfort his loved ones.

Godspeed Soldier ����

~RIP~ pic.twitter.com/3JyVV0FJxR