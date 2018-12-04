¿Quién se negaría ante una propuesta de matrimonio así?
El joven se encargó de que la propuesta de matrimonio para su novia, fuera única y especial
Un hombre decidió apostar el todo por el todo, proponiéndole matrimonio a su novia con 6 anillos de compromiso, para que ella pudiera elegir el que más le gustara y asi todo fuera perfecto.
El Joven Dennis, además de los 6 anillos de compromiso con diamantes, contrató un organizador de eventos, estilista, fotógrafo, florista y diseñador de ropa, para asegurarse que la propuesta de matrimonio fuera perfecta para su amada. ¿Quién podría negarse ante una propuesta así? Así lo informó The Sun.
Designer & Planner @themeit_inc Venue @penthouserw Photographer @natevealphotography Videographer @bricksgroup Props @soler_lina Florist @stgermainevents Makeup @mskalamazoo Hair @famouz_may Core Design Assistance @eventsbydetailedaffairs Drapery @justbydesign Linens @overthetoprentallinens Stationary @inkandelegance Glasswear & Flatwear @differentlookrentals @China & Acrylic Rentals @decoraeventrental Day of Assistance @iamteonnathompson @prettyface_by_kay Overall Assistant @xo.malikh Dress @windsor Suit @rasoolsmenswear Jewelry @Macy's Shoes @stevemadden
El futuro esposo, también imprimió una enorme pancarta, en la que escribió:
Hoy, en tu día especial, tuve el placer de poner una sonrisa en tu cara todo el día
I didn't win #6 rings like @jumpman23 , but I won at life with her, so she deserves #6 Rings to choose from.
La propuesta de matrimonio pronto se hizo viral, calificándola de “hermosa", "perfecta", "épica", "sin precio" y "excepcional".
