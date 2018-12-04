Ahora puedes personalizar la edición que más se ajusta a tus preferencias.

¿Quién se negaría ante una propuesta de matrimonio así?

El joven se encargó de que la propuesta de matrimonio para su novia, fuera única y especial 

Por: El Debate

La propuesta de matrimonio pronto se hizo viral.(Imagen temática. Foto: Pixabay)

Un hombre decidió apostar el todo por el todo, proponiéndole matrimonio a su novia con 6 anillos de compromiso, para que ella pudiera elegir el que más le gustara y asi todo fuera perfecto.

El Joven Dennis, además de los 6 anillos de compromiso con diamantes, contrató un organizador de eventos, estilista, fotógrafo, florista y diseñador de ropa, para asegurarse que la propuesta de matrimonio fuera perfecta para su amada. ¿Quién podría negarse ante una propuesta así? Así lo informó The Sun.

El futuro esposo, también imprimió una enorme pancarta, en la que escribió:

Hoy, en tu día especial, tuve el placer de poner una sonrisa en tu cara todo el día

La propuesta de matrimonio pronto se hizo viral, calificándola de “hermosa", "perfecta", "épica", "sin precio" y "excepcional".

 
 
 
