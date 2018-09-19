Padece rara enfermedad; es alérgica a sus propias lágrimas
Su condición afecta a solo una de cada 230 millones de personas en todo el mundo y no solo es alérgica a sus propias lágrimas
Una adolescente ha sido diagnosticada con una condición extremadamente rara que la hace alérgica a sus propias lágrimas. Lindsey Coubray, de 19 años, padece de urticaria aquagénica, que afecta a solo una de cada 230 millones de personas en todo el mundo.
La enfermedad aparece con manchas acompañadas de picazón severa cada vez que entra en contacto con el agua, impidiéndole ducharse o nadar. Lindsey sufre un dolor insoportable si la atrapan bajo una lluvia y la reacción incluso se desencadena por su propio sudor y lágrimas.
What I go through everyday is so hard. I cry almost everyday and people don't see this side of me. I try to be as positive as possible all the time, especially at work. Chronic illness sufferers learn to kind of hide the shit they go through. Dermatologist is on the 25th guys and I'm praying someone can help me. I'm so desperate and my POTS is getting worse without drinking water. I'm running on 1% energy and I am using all my will power to stay at work. Going through this every single day is so tough. People that have a few rashes here and there that try to claim they have this condition have no idea. It's not just the simple case of a few rashes, it's my body swelling, my lungs closing up, losing the ability to stand. I wish people would stop claiming they have aquagenic Urticaria when they don't. It's not a condition to mess around with and it's upsets me when people claim to have it and try to relate when they have no idea what they are talking about. On a real level though if you are concerned that you might have it, ask me or a doctor. I am willing to talk. But please don't claim you have it if you haven't have a diagnosis. What I go through is tough and is just getting tougher for me. Rant over. Just feeling a little bummed out and not good.
La oficinista dijo: "La gente a menudo se pregunta cómo puedo ser alérgico a algo que constituye el 70 por ciento de mi cuerpo".
A menudo hay una sensación de incredulidad, seguido de cuestionar cómo esto es posible. Cada vez que me doy una ducha, además de estornudar, estoy cubierto de pies a cabeza con un sarpullido con picazón que se ve y se siente como una erupción de ortiga, mi nariz se quema y mis ojos se vuelven inyectados de sangre e hinchados.
Really wish people could understand what I go through. Some of the closest people to me don't even get it. Tired of being tired ��
"El clima cálido es un desafío particular porque me pongo caliente, sudor y luego termino con un sarpullido intenso en la espalda, los brazos, la cabeza y el pecho".
"Si me atrapa bajo la lluvia, mi piel se pone muy picante y parece que está ardiendo". Lindsey, que siempre había estornudado mientras se lavaba a sí misma, fue diagnosticada hace dos años después de que sus síntomas empeoraron.
Hey guys, sorry I've been not very active lately. Been trying to focus on getting back on track with work. I've been taking time off a lot and I need to focus on trying to be in at least 4 out of 5 days a week. Do you guys have jobs and how do you deal with your chronic illnesses and jobs? If you don't have a chronic illness I'd still like to know what you guys get up to. I need career ideas ��
Ella debe tomar fuertes antihistamínicos y medicación para el asma antes de tomar una ducha. Ella también depende de tomar leche porque el agua la deja con nauseas y le causa llagas en la boca.
Lindsey, de Wheathamsted, Herts., Es tan sensible que incluso la humedad puede dejarla luchando por respirar. Lindsey espera dar a conocer la afección y ha establecido una cuenta de Instagram 'aquagenic.urticaria' para tratar de ayudar a otras víctimas.
I was brave Xoxoxox
Ella agregó: "Sentí que estaba un poco perdida, pero el grupo me ayudó a responder muchas de mis preguntas y hablar con personas con la misma condición ha sido muy tranquilizador.
También me han ayudado a encontrar formas de lidiar con los síntomas.
Aquagenic Urticaria- To get a perspective of what I go through, this is the mildest thing that happens when I sweat. I get covered in hives, my airways close up and I go into partial anaphylaxis. I have the same thing on my face when I cry, I then just look like a mess ��
"Mantener una actitud positiva, hablar con otras personas en la misma situación que yo y compartir o apoyar a otros a través de mi propia página de salud en línea significa que soy capaz de manejar esta afección y sentirme feliz".
