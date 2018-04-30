Salta en paracaídas y su instructor se desmaya en el aire
"Pensé que iba a morir", relata la australiana que siempre soñó con saltar de paracaídas pero su vida cambió para siempre
Australia.-Emma Carey estuvo cinco días en una fiesta europea de viaje durante tres meses cuando realizó un salto en tándem en Suiza. "Siempre había sabido que iba a hacer paracaidismo en este lugar exacto ... No estaba nerviosa, estaba tan emocionada por llegar allí y hacerlo", dice.
"Cuando saltamos, recuerdo que fue la sensación más increíble ... la caída libre es tan pacífica, estás tan presente en el momento".
Pero la sensación de euforia fue efímera para la viajera de 20 años.
So... classic story. Remember how I thought I tore a ligament in my knee? Well the doctors sent me for an MRI to see what was up and turns out I only had a tiny tear in my ligament which isn’t actually a big deal buuuut they also happened to find a tumour (sounds dramatic but I don’t think it is). So I’m about to go into surgery now to get it out. How lucky that I somehow managed to tear my ligament from doing absolutely nothing which meant I had to get an MRI. The body does crazy things when it needs to! ����✨ See ya soon with a new tumour-free knee ���� #lol
"Cuando sacó el paracaídas fue tan confuso para mí, que no sabía qué esperar porque nunca lo había hecho antes", dice la Sra. Carey. "Sentí que ralentizamos un poco, pero el paracaídas no estaba sobre nosotros donde debería estar y mi instructor no me estaba respondiendo. Cuanto más nos acercamos al suelo, me di cuenta de que algo estaba realmente mal ".
Si bien todavía no están 100 por ciento seguros de lo que sucedió, parece que el instructor tiró del paracaídas un poco tarde, y se enredó con el conducto de emergencia que se había activado al mismo tiempo.
Sometimes ya just gotta lol at life �� Yesterday morning I was sitting on the floor packing my bag and was about to run out the door to catch a flight. As you can probably tell from the half-packed bag still on my floor... I never made my flight. I tried to stand up and all of a sudden my knee locked and I couldn’t straighten it. I yelled out to @elle_fit to come and help me straighten it and we did. I thought it was fine but as soon as I tried to put weight on it, I felt the most intense pain and felt like it was going to crumble. I fell to the ground aaand haven’t been able to walk on it since �� I just had an MRI so fingers crossed it’s nothing major because these legs are beyond ready to roll ������ #healtheknee #yakidding
Los paracaídas no se abrieron correctamente y en su lugar se enredaron alrededor del cuello del instructor, estrangulándolo hasta que se desmayó. Emma golpeó el suelo, duro. Ella aterrizó en su estómago y el instructor aterrizó en su espalda.
A diferencia del instructor, Emma nunca perdió el conocimiento. Ella estaba despierta durante toda la prueba. "Ojalá me desmayera, así que no lo recordaba todo", dice. Como no aterrizaron en el lugar designado, se sintió como una eternidad antes de que alguien acudiera en su ayuda.
Estábamos en el medio de un campo, así que tuvimos que esperar a que mi mejor amigo (que estaba saltando detrás de mí) aterrizara y se acercara a nosotros. Eventualmente lograron tomar la bandera de algunas personas cercanas y usar su teléfono para llamar al helicóptero de rescate .
I can’t even explain to you how good it feels to be working out again after a solid year of sitting on ma bum �� I know you’re probably so sick of hearing it from me but I feel like it can never be said enough... move yo body! Why? Because you can!! Think of a workout as an experience you are insanely lucky to have and embrace how good it makes you feel. It’s not a chore, it’s a flipping privilege. Don’t work out because you hate your body, work out because you bloody LOVE it! I promise you, if you change your perspective, you will want to get sweaty every day of your life and it will never be something you dread ������☺️ Ps. My nurse says I don’t have long at all until I can be back on my feet (#healtheheel going strong ��), so until then it’s upper body but I can’t wait to see what my legs can do!! Ahhh life, I LOVE YOU!! ��
Emma se rompió la espalda y se lesionó la médula espinal en L1. Ella se rompió el sacro, la pelvis y la mandíbula y se rompió los dientes. Después de un mes en el hospital en Suiza, pasó otros tres meses en el hospital de Sydney. Los médicos le dijeron que estaba paralizada de la cintura para abajo y que nunca volvería a caminar.
Si bien la mayoría de las personas presumen que dejar el hospital y regresar a casa sería un punto culminante en su camino hacia la recuperación, ella dice que este fue en realidad su momento más sombrío, según el portal News.com.
I want you guys to do something for me. Just for a minute I want you to try to put yourself in these situations and really, really try to feel and imagine what it would be like. Imagine feeling cold in the middle of the night and not being able to reach down to pull the sheet up over you. Imagine having an itch and not being able to move your hand to scratch it. Imagine not being able to feel any part of your body besides your face. Imagine not being able to scroll through instagram or send a text. Imagine not being able to stand, look at the person you love at eye-level and hug them. These are tiny things we take for granted every single day but some people have to go a lifetime without. Before my accident, I had absolutely no idea about spinal cord injuries and if I saw someone in a wheelchair, I just assumed that they couldn’t walk. It never, ever occurred to me that their legs were the very least of their problems. My injury was 4 years ago and it is still insanely hard and still makes me upset. I say this as someone in a wheelchair who can stand up whenever I want. I say this as someone who pees and poos myself but can clean myself up. I say this as someone who can’t feel my legs but has the ability to move them. Not everybody has those luxuries. I’ve been paralysed and still I can’t even begin to fathom a life without these simple things. It breaks my heart and I’m genuinely crying as I write this because it is so real and so close to me. The things people deal with everyday are so unimaginable that if I told you all of them, you would be shocked and appalled that you didn’t know. This week I’m helping to raise money to find a cure for something which has affected my life and the lives of so many of my friends. If you could please do me a favour and listen to my insta story I would really appreciate it. I got so emotional while I was talking but I think that it is something that everyone needs to hear. There was a day in my life that I got to stand up out of my wheelchair and take my first steps after being told I would never walk again. I want everybody to have that moment. That’s my dream, please help me make it a reality. Link in bio ��
Llegué a casa del hospital y me di cuenta de que cada aspecto de mi vida anterior había cambiado. Ya no podía caminar por la casa en la que solía vivir, algunos de los amigos que solía tener no estaban allí para mí, pasaba las calles donde solía correr, no podía volver al trabajo: cada Parte de mi vida había cambiado y tenía que encontrar una manera de estar bien con eso , dice.
"Aprender a encontrar cosas nuevas que me traen felicidad y satisfacción fue difícil de hacer, porque durante 20 años de mi vida siempre había recurrido al deporte y moviendo mi cuerpo. Sin embargo, aprendí mucho de eso porque me enseñó a no confiar en ciertas cosas para la felicidad y que tenía que encontrarlo dentro de mí mismo. De esa forma nunca podría ser quitado ".
You know that moment of refreshing clarity you have after a massive cry? That’s the moment I’m in right now as I’m writing this. I’ve started re-reading my favourite book about an incredible woman who went through one of the most horrible things imaginable and was severely injured because of it. When I got to the part where she talks about being in hospital for the months that followed, I just started balling my eyes out. Unless you have been in a situation where every single aspect of your life and identity is taken from you in an instant, it’s hard to explain exactly how it feels. Her words took me back to this moment and reminded me of how scared, alone and alienated I felt. I cried for my 20 year old self who had to go through all of that pain, I cried for the identity I lost and the life I would never have, I cried for the girl who has spent the past 4 years getting through something without ever realising how insanely hard it actually is. Knowing where the author of this book is now made me so emotional and so proud of her. How could someone who went through so much, turn her life into something so beautiful? That’s when it hit me… that’s exactly what I have done too. Everyone has been telling me to write a book about my story because they think it would be inspiring, but I could never bring myself to start because I don’t know how it will end and what the ‘purpose’ of the book would be. I didn’t think I had achieved anything overly fantastic that was worth telling people about and I didn’t see how exactly it would help anyone who read it. Today when I realised how proud I am of this girl who I’ve never even met, I finally realised how proud I am of myself. I don’t know how I got through hell to be here and happy today, but somehow I did. Remembering how scared and helpless I felt sitting on this hospital bed... I know that if this girl saw me now, she would be in absolute awe. She would want to read about it. So I guess all of this is to say… I’m finally writing it. ‘The Girl Who Fell From The Sky’ starts now.
Ahora tiene 25, ha acumulado 109,000 seguidores en Instagram que son fanáticos de su historia inspiradora y su arte. A pesar de que han pasado casi cinco años y la Sra. Carey ha "curado" un gran problema, todavía sufre de complicaciones y dolor constantes, que logra mediante masajes y estiramientos. ("Intento evitar los analgésicos").
Comentarios