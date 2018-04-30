Salta en paracaídas y su instructor se desmaya en el aire

Australia.-Emma Carey estuvo cinco días en una fiesta europea de viaje durante tres meses cuando realizó un salto en tándem en Suiza. "Siempre había sabido que iba a hacer paracaidismo en este lugar exacto ... No estaba nerviosa, estaba tan emocionada por llegar allí y hacerlo", dice.

"Cuando saltamos, recuerdo que fue la sensación más increíble ... la caída libre es tan pacífica, estás tan presente en el momento".

Pero la sensación de euforia fue efímera para la viajera de 20 años.

"Cuando sacó el paracaídas fue tan confuso para mí, que no sabía qué esperar porque nunca lo había hecho antes", dice la Sra. Carey. "Sentí que ralentizamos un poco, pero el paracaídas no estaba sobre nosotros donde debería estar y mi instructor no me estaba respondiendo. Cuanto más nos acercamos al suelo, me di cuenta de que algo estaba realmente mal ".

Si bien todavía no están 100 por ciento seguros de lo que sucedió, parece que el instructor tiró del paracaídas un poco tarde, y se enredó con el conducto de emergencia que se había activado al mismo tiempo.

Los paracaídas no se abrieron correctamente y en su lugar se enredaron alrededor del cuello del instructor, estrangulándolo hasta que se desmayó. Emma golpeó el suelo, duro. Ella aterrizó en su estómago y el instructor aterrizó en su espalda.

A diferencia del instructor, Emma nunca perdió el conocimiento. Ella estaba despierta durante toda la prueba. "Ojalá me desmayera, así que no lo recordaba todo", dice. Como no aterrizaron en el lugar designado, se sintió como una eternidad antes de que alguien acudiera en su ayuda.

Estábamos en el medio de un campo, así que tuvimos que esperar a que mi mejor amigo (que estaba saltando detrás de mí) aterrizara y se acercara a nosotros. Eventualmente lograron tomar la bandera de algunas personas cercanas y usar su teléfono para llamar al helicóptero de rescate .

Emma se rompió la espalda y se lesionó la médula espinal en L1. Ella se rompió el sacro, la pelvis y la mandíbula y se rompió los dientes. Después de un mes en el hospital en Suiza, pasó otros tres meses en el hospital de Sydney. Los médicos le dijeron que estaba paralizada de la cintura para abajo y que nunca volvería a caminar.

Si bien la mayoría de las personas presumen que dejar el hospital y regresar a casa sería un punto culminante en su camino hacia la recuperación, ella dice que este fue en realidad su momento más sombrío, según el portal News.com.

Llegué a casa del hospital y me di cuenta de que cada aspecto de mi vida anterior había cambiado. Ya no podía caminar por la casa en la que solía vivir, algunos de los amigos que solía tener no estaban allí para mí, pasaba las calles donde solía correr, no podía volver al trabajo: cada Parte de mi vida había cambiado y tenía que encontrar una manera de estar bien con eso , dice.

"Aprender a encontrar cosas nuevas que me traen felicidad y satisfacción fue difícil de hacer, porque durante 20 años de mi vida siempre había recurrido al deporte y moviendo mi cuerpo. Sin embargo, aprendí mucho de eso porque me enseñó a no confiar en ciertas cosas para la felicidad y que tenía que encontrarlo dentro de mí mismo. De esa forma nunca podría ser quitado ".

Ahora tiene 25, ha acumulado 109,000 seguidores en Instagram que son fanáticos de su historia inspiradora y su arte. A pesar de que han pasado casi cinco años y la Sra. Carey ha "curado" un gran problema, todavía sufre de complicaciones y dolor constantes, que logra mediante masajes y estiramientos. ("Intento evitar los analgésicos").