"El caso no termina aquí": Madre de joven muerto en la frontera

José Antonio Elena Rodríguez was 16 when he was killed by CBP agent Lonnie Swartz. Swartz fired 10 shots from Nogales, Ariz. into Nogales, Sonora and 8 of his bullets hit Elena in the back. He died from gunshot wounds to the head and neck. There are memorials all along the fence. pic.twitter.com/ac69uL2tBu