Postergan entrega de nuevo libro de un autor denunciado por abuso

Is #ShermanAlexie the #HarveyWeinstein of Book Authors?

"He's poisonous." "It just felt very wrong."#NPR's Lynn Neary exposes Alexie's alleged #SexualMisconduct.

Will his #readers, publisher still support the award-winning novelist?#MeToo #TimesUp

Story: https://t.co/Pp4lwy0zyg pic.twitter.com/DjBGV1Y5IW