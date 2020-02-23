Mujer de 73 años supera enfermedad volviéndose fitness
Joan comparte sus logros a través de su cuenta de Instagram
Canadá.- Una mujer de 73 años de edad se ha convertido en influencer al volverse fitness y con ello superar una crisis matrimonial. La mujer de nombre Joan MacDonald se enfocó en el ejercicio también para superar la depresión y otros problemas de salud como artritis, colesterol e hipertensión.
MacDonald tuvo que realizar cambios radicales en su vida lo que la hizo tener también un cambio radical en su apariencia física y en sus mensajes en redes sociales indica que cree que realmente las personas no tienen límites y que se puede tomar la decisión de cambiar para bien en cualquier momento.
Transformation isn’t just about losing weight. Transformation can be about so much more! Certainly this has been my long, slow journey.���� On the left I was visiting my own mother in a nursing home and seeing her health rapidly deteriorating. It absolutely broke my heart, and yet it was also frustrating to see her just accept her fate and refuse to fight to make things better. When my own daughter reached out to me and offered to help, it was like coming full circle. I was at a real cross roads. Do I follow in the footsteps of my mother, or do I try to break free of the cycle and create a different outcome for myself. I know so many of you want to know about the diet and the training, but what I can’t stress enough to you, is the importance of developing your mind. Throughout the past 3 years I have been deeply challenged, many times in tears ��,and feeling like I was so slow to learn, BUT I did not give up. ��������. Since I started this journey 3 years ago I’ve learned to use an I-phone, I’ve learned to use apps (though they still seem complicated to me!) I’m even learning a new language (Spanish!). I’ve learned to be more confident in front of a camera and trust myself at interviews, and I’ve just gained so much more confidence and optimism about making my life better in general. Even my relationship with my husband has improved because I’m just a happier person. �� That’s a pretty wonderful place to be this late in the game. �� So, for those of you think more about losing weight, I am telling you, sometimes the weight we need to lose is more than the pounds on the scale. Sometimes we need to lose our negative self-talk, our feelings of failure, our lack of confidence in ourselves and in the world. Sometimes it’s the internal transformation that is its own best reward. I hope you learn to choose to be happy! With love Joan ��
“Sin importar qué tan difícil o retadora sea la vida, debemos mantenernos firmes en nuestro objetivo y seguir adelante”, dijo Joan. Su hija se ha convertido en su entrenadora y en sólo tres años logró bajar casi 25 kilos.
“Cuando comencé nunca creí que llegaría a donde estoy. Sólo quería recuperar mi salud y dejar los medicamentos", agregó.
I never thought the seventies were going to end up like this! Being in videos in a gym in Tulum Mexico wearing @womensbest ! ���� I am sincerely grateful for all the moments leading up to this. The journey has been long and it’s not over. I have endured many hiccups and frustrations. I have battled fatigue, anger, self-doubt and fear. I have learned to love more, to embrace my body, to be open minded and to push forwards. I hope you all believe that my journey can be anybody’s journey. ������ I did not do gymnastics or any serious sport when I was young. I battled weight most of my adult life. I was seriously overweight for the past twenty years before starting all of this. I have had a hysterectomy when I was in my forties. I am not on Hormone Replacement Therapy. I do not eliminate any food groups. I train 5 x week for about 75 minutes with weights trying to get better each week. I do cardio 4-7 days a week for about 15-30 minutes depending on what my coach wants me to do. I take a few supplements like creatine and protein powder and fish oil but not much else. . Michelle and I will be doing a live video on my instagram tonight at 8 pm EST �������� to answer questions so please join me! With love Joan �� . Gym: @tulumstrengthclub Coach: @yourhealthyhedonista . #fitover70 #girlswithmuscle #bodybuilding #tscathlete.
La cuenta de Instagram de Joan (@trainwithjoan) se alimenta de videos y fotografías de los entrenamientos de Joan. Actualmente cuenta con 380 mil seguidores y las fotografías de Joan son comentadas con miles de mensajes de aliento y admiración hacia ella.
