Cancelan cirugías por posible contagio de VIH y Hepatitis B

Breaking: @PorterHospital notifying patients who had orthopedic or spine surgery from 7/21/16 to 2/20/18 about 'infection control breach'. May have patients at risk for infection for Hep B, Hep C and HIV. Risk considered 'very low' accdg to @CDPHE @JamieALeary pic.twitter.com/J1fcWTbP9V