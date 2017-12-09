Conoce a la pareja que perdió 180 kilos juntos

Indiana, EU.- Lexi y Danny Reed de Terre Haute, Indiana, han perdido en conjunto un total de 180 kilos en dos años.
Lo que comenzó como una resolución de Año Nuevo ha llevado a una cuenta viral de Instagram llamada @fatgirlfedup , en la que ha documentado su inspirador viaje de pérdida de peso junto con su más de 463 mil seguidores.
"Hacer esto como pareja nos ha ayudado de muchas maneras. En los días en que no estábamos motivados, nos insistíamos mutuamente para ir al gimnasio. También comenzamos a preparar las comidas juntos, estableciendo objetivos, y día a día o kilo por kilo crecimos más cerca a lo largo de nuestro viaje".
#throwbackthursday to 485lbs & @discoveringdanny proposing to me at sunset on Clearwater Beach. He never saw me as my size, asked me to change, or made me feel as anything other than beautiful. He treated me the same way at 485lbs that he does at 182lbs. Love doesn't have a size or weight limit. He saw the person I was on the inside and supported me while I made that person on the side match my outside. Surround yourself with those who lift you higher and see the greatness in you even when you dont see it yourself! ❤
Cuando la pareja comenzó su misión para perder peso, Lexi Reed pesaba 220 kilos y Danny Reed pesaba 127 kilos.
"Pasé de una talla 28 a una talla 10", dijo Lexi, mientras que Danny agregó: "Pasé de un 46 a un total de 32", agregó Danny Reed, de 29 años.
Lexi y Danny disfrutan de sus rigurosos entrenamientos durante su viaje de pérdida de peso.
La joven dice que "estaban hartos de la vida que estaban viviendo", por lo que decidieron hacer un cambio, ir al gimnasio, comer saludablemente y documentarlo todo en su cuenta de Instagram.
"Nunca esperé tener un impacto tan grande", dijo. "Solo quería estar saludable".
#Repost @discoveringdanny (@get_repost) ・・・ Couple sit up workout with my #swolemate @fatgirlfedup. Tag or share with someone you would do this workout with or that pushes you to be better.
Los expertos en acondicionamiento físico dicen que una clave del éxito es tener a alguien más en quien apoyarse.
"Un compañero de entrenamiento es la clave. La responsabilidad es todo ", dijo el famoso entrenador de fitness Latreal Mitchell. "No todos los días vas a querer salir y dar lo mejor de ti". Al menos tendrás a alguien que diga, 'Vamos. Hoy es mi día para elevarte y viceversa'".
From weighing 765lbs combined to fitting into @discoveringdanny arms. Together we have lost 392lbs but grown closer physically and mentally on a whole new level through our journeys. There are some things that in our 10 years together were never possible & the new feeling of him being able to wrap me up in his arms for the first time in my life will never get old. ❤
Danny ahora pesa 86 kilos y Lexi bajó a 82, pero dijeron que esto no era una tarea fácil.
"La parte más difícil de nuestro viaje fue cambiar nuestra relación con la comida", dijo la chica. "Cuando tenía 220 kilos, nunca cocinaba. Mi esposo y yo salíamos a comer casi todas las comidas y si cocinamos en casa, era pizza congelada o cualquier otra cosa no saludable".
Good Morning America! Literally. Thank you all for supporting us on the show today & welcome to all of my wonderful new followers! ❤ @discoveringdanny & I are so excited to be able to share our story and help change lives. We want everyone to know that with hard work, diet, and exercise - YOU CAN CHANGE YOUR LIFE. We don't live in the gym and most days worked out for just 30 minutes on top of our sedentary jobs. Small changes add up to big results! Spending the day with this man working on our goals & Christmas shopping! Have a good day everyone! Weigh in coming this weekend! Lets finish 2017 strong! Be sure to find me on facebook where I'm sharing our story & the segment! (Fatgirlfedup)
"Descubrimos que al preparar las comidas en lugar de depender de la comida rápida, pudimos mantener nuestras metas cuando estábamos en el trabajo. Y al aprender a cocinar nuestros propios alimentos, estábamos a cargo de lo que estábamos comiendo. Estábamos dispuestos a aprender todos los días de nuestro viaje y también comenzamos a usar el gimnasio como terapia en lugar de comida. Al cambiar nuestras mentes, hábitos y desencadenantes emocionales, cambiamos nuestras vidas".
Rise & Grind! 6am cold Indiana Saturday morning - but no excuses. Before I started losing weight I was the girl who slept my life away. Getting up before noon especially to workout when it was still cold & dark outside was NOT an option. If you told me that I would look forward to it almost two years later I would have probably laughed at you. It never gets easier you get stronger! Christmas work party tonight for my job I worked at for over a year of my journey! Looking forward to seeing everyone who knew me as 485lbs and has watched my whole journey. ❤ Have a great day everyone & remember - IT NEVER GETS EASIER YOU GET STRONGER!
La feliz pareja está emocionada llegar al 2018 siendo las versiones más saludables de sí mismos.
"No hay palabras para explicar la sensación de salvar su propia vida", dijo Lexi Reed. "Entrando en 2018 no tengo más que una felicidad recién descubierta para esta vida que estoy viviendo. Ya no soy un prisionero en mi propio cuerpo y en lugar de solo existir en mi propia vida, finalmente estoy vivo. Todos los días me levanto es una bendición "