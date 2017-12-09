Conoce a la pareja que perdió 180 kilos juntos

Indiana, EU.- Lexi y Danny Reed de Terre Haute, Indiana, han perdido en conjunto un total de 180 kilos en dos años.

Lo que comenzó como una resolución de Año Nuevo ha llevado a una cuenta viral de Instagram llamada @fatgirlfedup , en la que ha documentado su inspirador viaje de pérdida de peso junto con su más de 463 mil seguidores.

"Hacer esto como pareja nos ha ayudado de muchas maneras. En los días en que no estábamos motivados, nos insistíamos mutuamente para ir al gimnasio. También comenzamos a preparar las comidas juntos, estableciendo objetivos, y día a día o kilo por kilo crecimos más cerca a lo largo de nuestro viaje".

Cuando la pareja comenzó su misión para perder peso, Lexi Reed pesaba 220 kilos y Danny Reed pesaba 127 kilos.

"Pasé de una talla 28 a una talla 10", dijo Lexi, mientras que Danny agregó: "Pasé de un 46 a un total de 32", agregó Danny Reed, de 29 años.

Lexi y Danny disfrutan de sus rigurosos entrenamientos durante su viaje de pérdida de peso.

La joven dice que "estaban hartos de la vida que estaban viviendo", por lo que decidieron hacer un cambio, ir al gimnasio, comer saludablemente y documentarlo todo en su cuenta de Instagram.

"Nunca esperé tener un impacto tan grande", dijo. "Solo quería estar saludable".

Los expertos en acondicionamiento físico dicen que una clave del éxito es tener a alguien más en quien apoyarse.

"Un compañero de entrenamiento es la clave. La responsabilidad es todo ", dijo el famoso entrenador de fitness Latreal Mitchell. "No todos los días vas a querer salir y dar lo mejor de ti". Al menos tendrás a alguien que diga, 'Vamos. Hoy es mi día para elevarte y viceversa'".

Danny ahora pesa 86 kilos y Lexi bajó a 82, pero dijeron que esto no era una tarea fácil.

"La parte más difícil de nuestro viaje fue cambiar nuestra relación con la comida", dijo la chica. "Cuando tenía 220 kilos, nunca cocinaba. Mi esposo y yo salíamos a comer casi todas las comidas y si cocinamos en casa, era pizza congelada o cualquier otra cosa no saludable".

"Descubrimos que al preparar las comidas en lugar de depender de la comida rápida, pudimos mantener nuestras metas cuando estábamos en el trabajo. Y al aprender a cocinar nuestros propios alimentos, estábamos a cargo de lo que estábamos comiendo. Estábamos dispuestos a aprender todos los días de nuestro viaje y también comenzamos a usar el gimnasio como terapia en lugar de comida. Al cambiar nuestras mentes, hábitos y desencadenantes emocionales, cambiamos nuestras vidas".

La feliz pareja está emocionada llegar al 2018 siendo las versiones más saludables de sí mismos.

"No hay palabras para explicar la sensación de salvar su propia vida", dijo Lexi Reed. "Entrando en 2018 no tengo más que una felicidad recién descubierta para esta vida que estoy viviendo. Ya no soy un prisionero en mi propio cuerpo y en lugar de solo existir en mi propia vida, finalmente estoy vivo. Todos los días me levanto es una bendición "