El secreto de Karie fue aumentar de peso para adelgazar

Karie Sacarlett tiene más de 80 mol seguidores en su cuenta de Instagram, donde da consejos de alimentación y muestra sus entrenamientos

Foto: Instagram @lady.lolas

Autralia.- Karie Scarlett Lolas, una australiana de 32 años, se convirtió en un icono fitness al compartir la transformación de su cuerpo en su cuenta oficial de Instagram. 

La mujer es instructora física, quien se convirtió en una influencer saludable luego de lograr adelgazar y tonificar su cuerpo aumentando de peso. 

Karie Sacarlett tiene más de 80 mol seguidores en su cuenta de Instagram, donde da consejos de alimentación y muestra sus entrenamientos. 

De acuerdo con el medio Crónica, Lolas asegura que estuvo dos años cambiando de dietas, pero nada funcionaba. En una ocasión, comenzó a ponerse metas de corto plaza realizando pequeños cambios en su alimentación. 

Su gran secreto fue que abandonar el azúcar y comenzó una alimentación con más proteínas y grasas saludables. Además, inicio un entrenamiento de levantamiento de pesas. 

 

I woke up missing Mauritius. Here’s hoping we get clear blue skies and warm beach days this weekend �� #weekendvibes #activeliving #mauritius

Una publicación compartida por Katie Scarlett Lolas (@lady.lolas) el

"Estaba obsesionada con ser flaca pero ahora aprecio ser fuerte, es decir, construir músculo y mejorar mi salud. Es increíblemente satisfactorio tanto mental como fisícamente", contó. 

Aquí su progreso:

EN OTRO HECHO 

5 ejercicios para eliminar la celulitis ¡de por vida!

La “celulitis” es un padecimiento que no respeta género y afecta tanto a hombres como mujeres. Es producida por el almacenamiento de grasa en ciertas zonas de la piel que pueden aparentar ser pequeños hoyuelos, llamándoles frecuentemente como “piel de naranja” y se localiza en zonas como: piernas, pantorrillas, muslos y glúteos.

Temática.

A pesar de que es difícil eliminarla, no debes preocuparte, porque un buen entrenamiento puede ayudarte a tonificar y reducir la celulitis, así como a fortalecer estas zonas que pueden verse afectadas. Además, si tu ejercicio lo acompañas con una buena hidratación, la mejoría será visible.

“Una combinación entre ejercicios físicos para reforzar los músculos y una alimentación equilibrada puede mejorar el aspecto de la piel de naranja. Un entrenamiento completo consiste en realizar ejercicios cardiovasculares y de tonificación te ayudarán a quemar ese exceso de grasa y mejorar tu sistema circulatorio”, comentó Armando Saldaña, experto en acondicionamiento físico de Smart Fit.

Ejercicios de tonificación te ayudarán a quemar ese exceso de grasa y mejorar tu sistema.  Foto, pexels

Armando te sugiere una rutina con cinco sencillos ejercicios que podrás realizar en tu casa o en el gimnasio, para combatir o prevenir la celulitis.

Sentadilla tipo sumo: Con las piernas separadas a la anchura de los hombros y los pies apuntados hacia afuera, sostén la barra al centro del torso a la anchura de los hombros, cerca del cuerpo y con los brazos extendidos. Flexiona las rodillas con la columna recta y baja hasta donde la estructura de tu cuerpo te lo permita. Haz una pausa, y luego regresa a la posición inicial. Lo recomendado es realizar tres series de 15 repeticiones.

Desplante hacia el frente: Con una mancuerna en cada mano, paralela al cuerpo, haz el movimiento de avance enfocándote en una determinada dirección: da un paso largo hacia delante, bajando el tronco hasta donde tu estructura te lo permita,  las piernas deberán formar un ángulo de 90 grados. Haz tres series de 15 desplazamientos hacia adelante por cada pierna.

Un buen entrenamiento puede ayudarte a tonificar y reducir la celulitis. Foto, pixabay

Elevación de cadera: Acostada boca arriba con la espalda recta, doblas las rodillas manteniendo tus pies a una distancia aproximada a la anchura de tu cadera. Mantén apoyados la cabeza, el cuello y manos en el suelo. Levanta la pelvis lo más arriba que puedas hasta formar un puente y realizarás una contracción de glúteos, aprieta, relaja y baja con cuidado. Realiza tres series de 15 repeticiones.

Peso muerto con barra: Coloca tus pies a la distancia de los hombros con la columna en posición natural y el abdomen contraído. Sostén la barra de pesas con los brazos estirados cerca de la cadera. Con la espalda recta, baja lentamente la barra de pesas hacia el suelo mientras te agachas, con las rodillas semiflexionadas. Realiza una pausa de cinco segundos, y vuélvete a levantar, empujando la cadera hacia adelante y contrayendo los glúteos. Realiza tres series de 15 repeticiones.

Es importante que hagas ejercicio con el equipo y calzado adecuado. Foto temática, pixabay

Peso muerto a una pierna con mancuernas: Para este ejercicio, ponte de pie, sosteniendo dos mancuernas frente a tu cuerpo con las palmas hacia abajo y los brazos estirados. Enseguida, inclina el torso con dirección al suelo y al mismo tiempo levanta la pierna detrás de ti, y proyectando el glúteo hacia atrás. “Mantén las rodillas semiflexionadas para no causar una hiperextensión a la hora de levantar la pierna. La columna debe estar siempre recta y el pecho abierto”, explica el especialista. Lo recomendado es realizar tres series de 15 repeticiones para cada pierna.

