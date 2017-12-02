El secreto de Karie fue aumentar de peso para adelgazar

Autralia.- Karie Scarlett Lolas, una australiana de 32 años, se convirtió en un icono fitness al compartir la transformación de su cuerpo en su cuenta oficial de Instagram.
Getting my makeup done is my favourite treat to myself ��. Thanks @sarahbezzina_mua for always making me feel like a queen ����❤️. . Yesterday was loads of fun. I had much ������������ and I don’t even feel guilty about it ��. Today I’ve woken up nice and early to go shopping for my meal-prep, (which I’ll post for you later this afternoon). Then I’ve got a few things I need to get done before work tomorrow and I’m going to make time go for a nice long LISS - weather in Sydney is looking GREAT ☀️����. Remember, balance is key. Rewarding yourself and enjoying the silly season with your family and friends is important. Don’t get too caught up if you have a night/day out here and there. Just enjoy yourself, we all deserve a break xo
La mujer es instructora física, quien se convirtió en una influencer saludable luego de lograr adelgazar y tonificar su cuerpo aumentando de peso.
Karie Sacarlett tiene más de 80 mol seguidores en su cuenta de Instagram, donde da consejos de alimentación y muestra sus entrenamientos.
De acuerdo con el medio Crónica, Lolas asegura que estuvo dos años cambiando de dietas, pero nada funcionaba. En una ocasión, comenzó a ponerse metas de corto plaza realizando pequeños cambios en su alimentación.
Su gran secreto fue que abandonar el azúcar y comenzó una alimentación con más proteínas y grasas saludables. Además, inicio un entrenamiento de levantamiento de pesas.
"Estaba obsesionada con ser flaca pero ahora aprecio ser fuerte, es decir, construir músculo y mejorar mi salud. Es increíblemente satisfactorio tanto mental como fisícamente", contó.
Aquí su progreso:
There’s something special about a person who knows and shows how unique they are. Whether it’s an eccentric sense of style or a mind full of unusual ideas that challenge the norm, they don’t hold back. You can see their confidence from across the room, and it’s an aura we should all aspire to radiate. . So without caring what other people think, start telling your story the way it was meant to be told. Embrace all your distinctive quirks, your unique body shape, and don’t forget that your opinion of yourself is what matters most. . This is my glute progress. I’m no Kim Kardashian and nor do I aspire to be ��. Be proud of who you are, and look in no direction but ahead �� #transformationtuesday #beproudofyourself
Heavier, healthier and PROUD ��. The moment I stopped focusing on my weight was the moment I took the first step towards really transforming the way I looked and felt about myself. I am proud because I no longer define my worth by my weight. I am proud because I have muscles and I feel strong. I want you to be able to make yourself proud too. If you are anything like I was and you obsess over your weight. Do yourself a favour; stop weighing yourself and start focusing on what steps you can take to make you feel good about YOU. There’s no better time than now ❤️ xo #transformationtuesday #strongisthenewskinny #screwthescales
✨Stop wishing and start working out✨��. . . I used to work out for body I thought looked best, but now I work out for the body and mindset that FEELS best. If you told me two years ago that, I would feel more confident and comfortable with myself at 5KGS heavier; I would have laughed at you and told you, you were crazy! . . Exercising has changed much more than my physical appearance. It has changed the way I perceive myself and the reason I continue to CREATE time to work out and eat well. I workout to reward my body and to take care of myself. I work out because it makes me feel strong and confident. I do not work out because I want to be a certain weight, or be a size 8 and there wasn’t a lightbulb moment that shifted my perspective. But, I can promise you, if you stay consistent with your workouts, you won’t only see physical change, but you’re entire focus will change and you will slowly but surely learn to love and appreciate yourself. ✨Each lifestyle decision adds up. Work towards making most of your decisions good ones. ✨Start working out today �� #transformationtuesday #screwthescale #activeliving
Sometimes you just have to remind yourself of how far you have come and why you decided to change your lifestyle so can persevere ��. I went from feeling weak and self-conscious to consistently feeling strong and confident ����. I might not be the fittest, strongest or most ripped woman around, but I am in competition with no other person other than myself. Work towards being better than you were yesterday. Compare yourself to no one other than yourself ❤️. You’ve got this, keep going x. . #transformationtuesday #consistencyiskey
Why are we so hung up on how much we weigh? It makes me so sad when I hear females obsessing over their weight, particular because that used to be me. Majority of my adult life I've weighed between 65-68kgs and for my height that’s definitely on the lower end of my healthy weight range. I used to avoid carbs, my diet was severely lacking in fibre, which ultimately lead to exacerbating my IBS, and all because I wanted to be ‘skinny’. We need to work together towards demolishing this ridiculous idea that a specific weight means we’re beautiful. Beautiful can be any weight. Don’t allow a number to define your happiness. You can look and feel good at any weight. If you like lifting weights, keep doing it. Do whatever makes you feel happy and strong. It’s been a difficult process, but I’m glad I’m at a stage where I don’t care that I weigh over 70kgs. I feel healthy and strong and that’s what’s important. I want the same for you. I want for you to feel good, regardless of what the damn scale says. It’s time to get rid of it. Track your progress by how you fit into your clothes or by pictures, but most importantly by how you FEEL. Remember, you ARE beautiful and you ARE enough, just as you are. #screwthescales #transformationtuesday
EN OTRO HECHO
5 ejercicios para eliminar la celulitis ¡de por vida!
La “celulitis” es un padecimiento que no respeta género y afecta tanto a hombres como mujeres. Es producida por el almacenamiento de grasa en ciertas zonas de la piel que pueden aparentar ser pequeños hoyuelos, llamándoles frecuentemente como “piel de naranja” y se localiza en zonas como: piernas, pantorrillas, muslos y glúteos.
A pesar de que es difícil eliminarla, no debes preocuparte, porque un buen entrenamiento puede ayudarte a tonificar y reducir la celulitis, así como a fortalecer estas zonas que pueden verse afectadas. Además, si tu ejercicio lo acompañas con una buena hidratación, la mejoría será visible.
“Una combinación entre ejercicios físicos para reforzar los músculos y una alimentación equilibrada puede mejorar el aspecto de la piel de naranja. Un entrenamiento completo consiste en realizar ejercicios cardiovasculares y de tonificación te ayudarán a quemar ese exceso de grasa y mejorar tu sistema circulatorio”, comentó Armando Saldaña, experto en acondicionamiento físico de Smart Fit.
Armando te sugiere una rutina con cinco sencillos ejercicios que podrás realizar en tu casa o en el gimnasio, para combatir o prevenir la celulitis.
Sentadilla tipo sumo: Con las piernas separadas a la anchura de los hombros y los pies apuntados hacia afuera, sostén la barra al centro del torso a la anchura de los hombros, cerca del cuerpo y con los brazos extendidos. Flexiona las rodillas con la columna recta y baja hasta donde la estructura de tu cuerpo te lo permita. Haz una pausa, y luego regresa a la posición inicial. Lo recomendado es realizar tres series de 15 repeticiones.
Desplante hacia el frente: Con una mancuerna en cada mano, paralela al cuerpo, haz el movimiento de avance enfocándote en una determinada dirección: da un paso largo hacia delante, bajando el tronco hasta donde tu estructura te lo permita, las piernas deberán formar un ángulo de 90 grados. Haz tres series de 15 desplazamientos hacia adelante por cada pierna.
Elevación de cadera: Acostada boca arriba con la espalda recta, doblas las rodillas manteniendo tus pies a una distancia aproximada a la anchura de tu cadera. Mantén apoyados la cabeza, el cuello y manos en el suelo. Levanta la pelvis lo más arriba que puedas hasta formar un puente y realizarás una contracción de glúteos, aprieta, relaja y baja con cuidado. Realiza tres series de 15 repeticiones.
Peso muerto con barra: Coloca tus pies a la distancia de los hombros con la columna en posición natural y el abdomen contraído. Sostén la barra de pesas con los brazos estirados cerca de la cadera. Con la espalda recta, baja lentamente la barra de pesas hacia el suelo mientras te agachas, con las rodillas semiflexionadas. Realiza una pausa de cinco segundos, y vuélvete a levantar, empujando la cadera hacia adelante y contrayendo los glúteos. Realiza tres series de 15 repeticiones.
Peso muerto a una pierna con mancuernas: Para este ejercicio, ponte de pie, sosteniendo dos mancuernas frente a tu cuerpo con las palmas hacia abajo y los brazos estirados. Enseguida, inclina el torso con dirección al suelo y al mismo tiempo levanta la pierna detrás de ti, y proyectando el glúteo hacia atrás. “Mantén las rodillas semiflexionadas para no causar una hiperextensión a la hora de levantar la pierna. La columna debe estar siempre recta y el pecho abierto”, explica el especialista. Lo recomendado es realizar tres series de 15 repeticiones para cada pierna.
Tal vez te interese: