Así es el lujoso "Bling 777", el avión de Dubai tapizado de diamantes

Las fotos fueron publicadas en Instagram donde se muestra el ostentoso avión pero los usuarios dudan sobre si es real

Por: El Debate

El lujoso avión de la aerolínea Emirates. Foto de Instagram: sarashakeel

Emirates, una aerolínea de Dubai que siempre sorprende por la ostentación en sus aviones publicó en Instagram una foto del lujoso y carísimo Boeig 777 cubierto de diamantes y cristales por completo. Pero existe la duda sobre si la aeronave es real.

Se trata del avión "Bling 777", llamado así por la moda referente al hip-hop, donde los cantantes de este género utilizan miles de diamantes en sus atuendos y joyas.

La imagen publicada en redes sociales cuenta con más de 400 mil me gusta y cientos de comentarios preguntándose si el avión es real.

 

¿Es verdad existe el llamativo avión?

La imagen es obra de Sara Shakeel, una ex dentista que ahora se desempeña como artista de cristales.

Shakeel publicó su deslumbrante creación el martes y resulta que a Emirates le gustó tanto la imagen que la aerolínea pidió permiso para publicarla y, a cambio, la subió de categoría en su vuelo de Pakistán a Milán.

 

La artista crea sus obras manipulando cuadros o fotos de cualquier tipo, desde personas a objetos ordinarios.

"Los cristales y los diamantes son mis medios para mirar a través de este mundo.

 

Luminoso, brillante y valioso, los veo como algo que hay que cuidar…añado cristales y diamantes a los objetos más ordinarios de la vida cotidiana", dijo Shakeel en una entrevista con Forbes en noviembre.

 
 
 
