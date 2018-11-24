Ardiente modelo fitness superó una terrible enfermedad (fotos)

Janna Breslin, una modelo fitness y crossfitera enciende las redes y cautiva a sus miles de seguidores con las sexys fotos que publica en su Instagram.

Además de varios videos que compartió donde se grabó jugando en la nieve en un diminuto bikini.

La estadounidense, originaria de California, luce un increíble cuerpo pese a que superó una abrumadora enfermedad con la que luchó durante más de dos años.

Sin embargo, ella se encuentra feliz y con muchas ganas de seguir disfrutando de lo que más le apasiona, en el mundo del deporte.

"¡Tuve que aprovechar esta nieve fresca! ¿Quién es un fan de la terapia de frío?", preguntó Breslin a sus más de 670 mil seguidores de Instagram.

La atleta de 27 años abrió el video con un abrigo y un par de orejeras para, posteriormente, quitárselo y arrojarse sobre la nieve.

"Crioterapia, duchas frías, baños de hielo, etcétera. ¡Todos estos métodos han demostrado ser beneficiosos para mejorar su salud!", detalló la entrenadora personal certificada por NASM (la academia de personal trainers) y conformó una lista de sus beneficios: "Reduces el dolor y la inflamación, acelera los tejidos de curación, deshace el dolor muscular, quema toneladas de calorías", entre otras.

Janna Breslin presume su cuerpo después de sortear una extraña y grave enfermedad. En una publicación anterior a los recientes videos, explicó el calvario que vivió:

"2015 al presente: después de un año de una docena de infecciones inexplicables, fui a ver a un médico naturópata (…) Me dijeron que tenía toxicidad por mercurio y metales pesados, 39 alergias a los alimentos, intestinos gravemente dañados, desequilibrios hormonales, problemas de metilación (no deshacerme de toxinas) y células cancerosas activas (…) Tuve varios problemas de salud que finalmente me llevaron a perder peso. Básicamente mi cuerpo se estaba desmoronando", recordó.

La crossfitera luchó contra esa enfermedad e hizo todo a su alcance para mejorar su salud.

"Esos problemas de salud iniciaron la motivación que me llevó a donde estoy hoy y despertó mi pasión e investigación para optimizar la salud. Me tomó cerca de dos años normalizar todo, pero lo veo como una de las mejores cosas que me han pasado. Hoy tengo 140 libras, 100% saludable y ahora tengo más conocimiento para poder ayudar a otros", concluyó la mujer que se transformó en un ejemplo de superación para otras personas.