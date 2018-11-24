Ardiente modelo fitness superó una terrible enfermedad (fotos)
Janna Breslin contó a sus seguidores como venció la prueba más difícil de su vida y los deleitó con sexys fotos en bikini en la nieve
Janna Breslin, una modelo fitness y crossfitera enciende las redes y cautiva a sus miles de seguidores con las sexys fotos que publica en su Instagram.
Además de varios videos que compartió donde se grabó jugando en la nieve en un diminuto bikini.
Goooooood morning my friends! ⛅️ What's your favorite thing to do on a gloomy Saturday morning? I love a nice slow start with turmeric or mushroom coffee, fluffy blanket, watching HGTV or listening to a podcast. Actually speaking of… I'm always on the hunt for good podcasts. Any recommendations? My favorite ones are educational, self development/improvement, biz talk, health (obvs.), interview style, controversial, etc. Would love your recommendations.
La estadounidense, originaria de California, luce un increíble cuerpo pese a que superó una abrumadora enfermedad con la que luchó durante más de dos años.
Sin embargo, ella se encuentra feliz y con muchas ganas de seguir disfrutando de lo que más le apasiona, en el mundo del deporte.
Be thankful for what you are now, and keep fighting for what you want to be tomorrow �� little reminder for those grinding hard but maybe not seeing the progress as quick as they hoped. It's been one of those days for me... so I may have repeated this a few times today
"¡Tuve que aprovechar esta nieve fresca! ¿Quién es un fan de la terapia de frío?", preguntó Breslin a sus más de 670 mil seguidores de Instagram.
La atleta de 27 años abrió el video con un abrigo y un par de orejeras para, posteriormente, quitárselo y arrojarse sobre la nieve.
�� Had to take advantage of this fresh snow! Who's a fan of cold therapy?! Read below for the awesome benefits. Cryotherapy, cold showers, ice baths, etc. all of these methods have proven benefits to improving your health! ���� Check it out... - COLD THERAPY BENEFITS ��❄️ ▫️Reduces pain & inflammation ▫️Accelerated tissue healing ▫️Strengthens immune system ▫️Decreases muscle soreness ▫️Improves blood circulation ▫️Boost energy levels & endorphins ▫️Burns a ton of calories ▫️Helps rebuild Serotonin ▫️Triggers collagen production
"Crioterapia, duchas frías, baños de hielo, etcétera. ¡Todos estos métodos han demostrado ser beneficiosos para mejorar su salud!", detalló la entrenadora personal certificada por NASM (la academia de personal trainers) y conformó una lista de sus beneficios: "Reduces el dolor y la inflamación, acelera los tejidos de curación, deshace el dolor muscular, quema toneladas de calorías", entre otras.
Janna Breslin presume su cuerpo después de sortear una extraña y grave enfermedad. En una publicación anterior a los recientes videos, explicó el calvario que vivió:
2015 ➡️ present. After a year of a dozen unexplained infections, I went to go see a naturopathic doctor (they specialize on finding the root cause of health issues instead of prescribing more pills). After getting test results back, I was told I had mercury/heavy metal toxicity, 39 food allergies, severely damaged gut, hormone imbalances, systemic candida, methylation issues (not getting rid of toxins), and active cancer cells �� My immune system was compromised and I had multiple health issues that eventually resulted in me losing weight. I got down to 110lbs (I’m 5’8”). Basically my body was falling apart. I was super overwhelmed and I had no idea where to start... aaand I found all of this out the day before I lost my job as a pharma rep. - I made a promise to myself to completely change my nutrition and use as much of my time as possible to research “food as medicine”, gut healing, repairing, and detoxing on a cellular level. Took it day by day and tackled one thing at a time. Those health issues kickstarted the motivation that got me to where I am today and sparked my passion/research for optimizing health. It took about 2 years to normalize everything but I see it as one of the best things that has happened to me. Today I am 140lbs, 100% healthy, and now have more knowledge to be able help others ���� Thank you for letting me share �� Do you have any life changing events that have made you a better person today? ——————— Want to see MY workouts & meals? Training and recipes for women and men of all levels ➡️ Download my APP �� Hit the link in my bio! ________________ #motivation #inspire #weightgain #girlsthatlift #fitlife #girlswholift #healthybody #foodismedicine #transformation
"2015 al presente: después de un año de una docena de infecciones inexplicables, fui a ver a un médico naturópata (…) Me dijeron que tenía toxicidad por mercurio y metales pesados, 39 alergias a los alimentos, intestinos gravemente dañados, desequilibrios hormonales, problemas de metilación (no deshacerme de toxinas) y células cancerosas activas (…) Tuve varios problemas de salud que finalmente me llevaron a perder peso. Básicamente mi cuerpo se estaba desmoronando", recordó.
Don't lose your wild for someone else's dream ������ I want to know where you all are from! Where do you live?? ���� I've lived in California my whole life ��Currently in San Diego!
La crossfitera luchó contra esa enfermedad e hizo todo a su alcance para mejorar su salud.
"Esos problemas de salud iniciaron la motivación que me llevó a donde estoy hoy y despertó mi pasión e investigación para optimizar la salud. Me tomó cerca de dos años normalizar todo, pero lo veo como una de las mejores cosas que me han pasado. Hoy tengo 140 libras, 100% saludable y ahora tengo más conocimiento para poder ayudar a otros", concluyó la mujer que se transformó en un ejemplo de superación para otras personas.
