Andrew Alexander renunciará al teatro The Second City por reclamos de racismo
Andrew Alexander tomó la decisión de abandonar el teatro The Second City debido a la polémica de racismo que se vive
Andrew Alexander, CEO y copropietario del famoso teatro de improvisación The Second City, dijo que renunciará luego de que un ex intérprete criticara al racismo contra la institución de comedia.
En una larga carta publicada en el sitio web de la compañía, Alexander dijo que "no pudo crear un ambiente antirracista en el que los artistas de color pudieran prosperar". Lo siento tan profunda e inexpresablemente "
Prometió el viernes que será reemplazado por una persona de color.
Second City, originalmente con sede en Chicago y Toronto, fue un campo de entrenamiento temprano para los jugadores de "Saturday Night Live", incluidos John Belushi, Dan Aykroyd, Gilda Radner y Chris Redd, entre otras estrellas de comedia como Keegan Michael-Key y la compañía produjo " SCTV ”, series de televisión de los años setenta y ochenta.
El anuncio de Alexander el viernes siguió a las críticas en línea del ex alumno de Second City, Dewayne Perkins, actor, comediante y escritor ("Brooklyn Nine-Nine"). Perkins dijo que la compañía se había negado a realizar un espectáculo de beneficios para Black Lives Matter a menos que la mitad de los ingresos también se destinó al Departamento de Policía de Chicago, y también creó obstáculos para los artistas de color.
Sus publicaciones siguieron un mensaje de apoyo en línea de Second City la semana pasada para Black Lives Matter.
En un tuit que señala la renuncia de Alexander, Perkins hizo un comentario de una palabra: "Oop".
Alexander, nacido en Londres, dijo que se está "quitando por completo de supervisar las operaciones y políticas de The Second City y se despojará de la compañía tal como está".
Una declaración de Second City el viernes presentó los pasos que la compañía planeó tomar con respecto a la contratación y capacitación de artistas de color, junto con la diversificación de su público teatral y la realización de donaciones para combatir la opresión y apoyar a las empresas y escuelas propiedad de negros.
