Show

Regresar a Nueva York, el gran sueño de Anne Hathaway

La aclamada intérprete de Hollywood, sabía que en dicha ciudad, podría construir un hogar al mismo tiempo que hacía realidad sus aspiraciones como actriz
Avatar de Francisco Inzunza

Por: Francisco Inzunza

Regresar a Nueva York, el gran sueño de Anne Hathaway

Regresar a Nueva York, el gran sueño de Anne Hathaway

Aunque nació en Nueva YorkAnne Hathaway y su familia se trasladaron al estado vecino de Nueva Jersey cuando ella tenía tan solo 6 años.

Desde entonces, la gran ilusión de la actriz Anne Hathaway siempre había sido regresar algún día a su ciudad natal porque sabía que allí, podría construir un hogar al mismo tiempo que hacía realidad sus aspiraciones como actriz, y tres décadas después, ya puede decir que ha cumplido su objetivo.

Si subías hasta la cima de una colina que había cerca de donde solía vivir, podías ver la ciudad iluminada de noche. Yo lo solía hacer, admiraba las vistas y me decía a mí misma: ‘Allí es donde están mis sueños’.

"Ahora que vivo aquí, a veces paseo por la ciudad y sigo sin creérmelo. Le digo a mi yo de los 16 años: ‘Lo hemos conseguido. Hemos llegado hasta aquí'”, ha confesado Anne Hathaway a la versión británica de la revista HELLO!

Además del gran abanico de oportunidades laborales que ofrece, lo que más le gusta de la ciudad que nunca duerme es su igualmente impresionante oferta de actividades de ocio que puede disfrutar con relativo anonimato junto a su marido, el también actor Adam Shulman, y su hijo de 2 años.

“Esta mañana hemos dado un paseo precioso con Jonathan y mi marido. Una de las cosas que nos gusta hacer cuando salimos es dejar que nuestro hijo nos guíe y ver dónde vamos a parar. Si quiere que nos metamos en el metro, encontramos una parada. Si quiere que nos subamos a un bus, lo hacemos. Si quiere que nos quedemos en un parque a ver cómo pasan los caballos, también nos viene bien. Nunca te quedas sin nada que hacer en Nueva York”, explicó en la misma conversación.

 

#SandraBullock, you’re even more delicious than the cream puffs you sent over #oceans8

Una publicación compartida de Anne Hathaway (@annehathaway) el

En esta nota:
  • El diablo viste a la moda
  • Anne Hathaway
  • Nueva York

Comentarios

Te puede interesar