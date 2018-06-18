Regresar a Nueva York, el gran sueño de Anne Hathaway
Aunque nació en Nueva York, Anne Hathaway y su familia se trasladaron al estado vecino de Nueva Jersey cuando ella tenía tan solo 6 años.
Desde entonces, la gran ilusión de la actriz Anne Hathaway siempre había sido regresar algún día a su ciudad natal porque sabía que allí, podría construir un hogar al mismo tiempo que hacía realidad sus aspiraciones como actriz, y tres décadas después, ya puede decir que ha cumplido su objetivo.
Si subías hasta la cima de una colina que había cerca de donde solía vivir, podías ver la ciudad iluminada de noche. Yo lo solía hacer, admiraba las vistas y me decía a mí misma: ‘Allí es donde están mis sueños’.
@todayshow inspiration: what David Bowie might wear golfing in the 70s #lewkbylaw. #oceans8 Team: Makeup: @jennstreicher Hair: @benskervin Lewk: @luxurylaw Nails: @caseynails Trousers: @monsemaison Shirt: @rochasofficial Bag: @gabrielahearst Shoes: @nicholaskirkwood Lobby: Rockefeller Plaza, Biches!!!!
"Ahora que vivo aquí, a veces paseo por la ciudad y sigo sin creérmelo. Le digo a mi yo de los 16 años: ‘Lo hemos conseguido. Hemos llegado hasta aquí'”, ha confesado Anne Hathaway a la versión británica de la revista HELLO!
Además del gran abanico de oportunidades laborales que ofrece, lo que más le gusta de la ciudad que nunca duerme es su igualmente impresionante oferta de actividades de ocio que puede disfrutar con relativo anonimato junto a su marido, el también actor Adam Shulman, y su hijo de 2 años.
I am traveling and don’t have anything orange to wear but I still wanted to be a part of today. Today I #wearorange to remember all those who have died, especially in schools, churches and movie theatres- spaces in which I grew up feeling safe but where the current generation cannot. I wear orange because, as per @newsweek, more children have been killed by guns since Sandy Hook than U.S. soldiers in combat since 9/11. I know Hollywood plays a part in the glamorization of guns, and that is something I am dealing with in recognition that change begins from within. I would humbly like to remind everyone that movies are not real life, and the people who can’t tell the different are exactly the people adequate mental health screening would help prevent from getting a gun. I also want to thank all the responsible gun owners who do not feel threatened by the call for common sense gun laws. We need your voices more than ever. @everytown Peace- and policy change- xx
“Esta mañana hemos dado un paseo precioso con Jonathan y mi marido. Una de las cosas que nos gusta hacer cuando salimos es dejar que nuestro hijo nos guíe y ver dónde vamos a parar. Si quiere que nos metamos en el metro, encontramos una parada. Si quiere que nos subamos a un bus, lo hacemos. Si quiere que nos quedemos en un parque a ver cómo pasan los caballos, también nos viene bien. Nunca te quedas sin nada que hacer en Nueva York”, explicó en la misma conversación.
Comentarios