Aunque Aretha Franklin estaba débil, regaló un increíble show

En noviembre 2017 durante una gala benéfica de Elton John, "La Reina del Soul" tuvo lo que sería su última presentación ante el público

Por: Francisco Inzunza

Foto: Andy Kropa / AP

Un cáncer pancreático terminó con la vida de la legendaria cantante Aretha Franklin. Pese a su delicado estado de salud, "La Reina del Soul" actuó en noviembre de 2017 para un concierto en Nueva York de la fundación de Elton John, para la lucha contra el sida. Esta sería la última presentación de Aretha Franklin ante el público.

Aretha Franklin cerró aquella velada con una selección de clásicos de su catálogo, incluyendo el éxito de 1968, "I say a little prayer".

A pesar de que su voz mostraba cierta fragilidad, Aretha Franklin, sin embargo, mostró la increíble variedad y dinámica que la convirtió en ícono en vida y leyenda tras su muerte.

Respaldada por una orquesta y un equipo de coristas, Aretha regaló a los presentes una actuación que terminó siendo la última de su vida ante el público.

Elton John ha recordado esta actuación en Instagram:

Ella estaba obviamente mal, y no estaba segura de poder actuar. Pero Aretha lo hizo y levantó el techo. Cantó y tocó magníficamente, y todos lloramos. Fuimos testigos del mejor artista de soul de todos los tiempos.

