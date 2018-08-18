Aunque Aretha Franklin estaba débil, regaló un increíble show
En noviembre 2017 durante una gala benéfica de Elton John, "La Reina del Soul" tuvo lo que sería su última presentación ante el público
Un cáncer pancreático terminó con la vida de la legendaria cantante Aretha Franklin. Pese a su delicado estado de salud, "La Reina del Soul" actuó en noviembre de 2017 para un concierto en Nueva York de la fundación de Elton John, para la lucha contra el sida. Esta sería la última presentación de Aretha Franklin ante el público.
Aretha Franklin cerró aquella velada con una selección de clásicos de su catálogo, incluyendo el éxito de 1968, "I say a little prayer".
A pesar de que su voz mostraba cierta fragilidad, Aretha Franklin, sin embargo, mostró la increíble variedad y dinámica que la convirtió en ícono en vida y leyenda tras su muerte.
Respaldada por una orquesta y un equipo de coristas, Aretha regaló a los presentes una actuación que terminó siendo la última de su vida ante el público.
Elton John ha recordado esta actuación en Instagram:
Ella estaba obviamente mal, y no estaba segura de poder actuar. Pero Aretha lo hizo y levantó el techo. Cantó y tocó magníficamente, y todos lloramos. Fuimos testigos del mejor artista de soul de todos los tiempos.
The loss of Aretha Franklin is a blow for everybody who loves real music: Music from the heart, the soul and the Church. Her voice was unique, her piano playing underrated – she was one of my favourite pianists. I was fortunate enough to spend time with her and witness her last performance – a benefit for the Elton John AIDS Foundation at St John The Divine Cathedral. She was obviously unwell, and I wasn’t sure she could perform. But Aretha did and she raised the roof. She sang and played magnificently, and we all wept. We were witnessing the greatest soul artist of all time. I adored her and worshipped her talent. God bless her. My condolences to all her family and friends. We shared the same birthday – and that meant so much to me. The whole world will miss her but will always rejoice in her remarkable legacy. The Queen is dead. Long live the Queen. @arethasings #RIP #ArethaFranklin #QueenOfSoul @ejaf
