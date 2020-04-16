Así vive sus días en cuarentena como madre primeriza Cameron Díaz

La actriz estadounidense Cameron Díaz reveló que se encuentra viviendo la mejor etapa de su vida y que disfruta la cuarentena por la pandemia de coronavirus al lado de su hija Raddix y su esposo, el músico Benji Madden.

De acuerdo con la revista People, Cameron comentó que está encantada de ser madre y es la mejor parte de su vida, además de estar agradecida de vivir estos difíciles momentos al lado de su esposo Benji.

Es lo mejor de lo mejor y tengo mucha suerte de poder hacerlo con Benji y estamos pasando el mejor momento. Es tan grande. Estoy emocionada", compartió.

Díaz explicó que su vida es muy tranquila, sin embargo, extraña ver a sus amigos y familiares, pues al igual que ella, todos están en confinamiento para no poner en riesgo su salud.

"Es agradable y me encanta estar en una burbuja, me encanta estar en el útero de mi casa, con mi esposo y cocinar. Pero al mismo tiempo es una locura que no puedas salir al mundo en este momento".

Cameron mencionó que ella y su esposo se reparten las actividades diarias, ya que mientras ella prepara la cena, Benji cuida y arropa a su pequeña, quien nació en diciembre del año pasado y ha mantenido en aislamiento desde su nacimiento.