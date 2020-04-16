Así vive sus días en cuarentena como madre primeriza Cameron Díaz
La actriz estadounidense Cameron Díaz compartió que la cuarentena por la pandemia de coronavirus la disfruta al lado de su hija Raddix y su esposo Benji Madden
La actriz estadounidense Cameron Díaz reveló que se encuentra viviendo la mejor etapa de su vida y que disfruta la cuarentena por la pandemia de coronavirus al lado de su hija Raddix y su esposo, el músico Benji Madden.
De acuerdo con la revista People, Cameron comentó que está encantada de ser madre y es la mejor parte de su vida, además de estar agradecida de vivir estos difíciles momentos al lado de su esposo Benji.
Es lo mejor de lo mejor y tengo mucha suerte de poder hacerlo con Benji y estamos pasando el mejor momento. Es tan grande. Estoy emocionada", compartió.
Díaz explicó que su vida es muy tranquila, sin embargo, extraña ver a sus amigos y familiares, pues al igual que ella, todos están en confinamiento para no poner en riesgo su salud.
"Es agradable y me encanta estar en una burbuja, me encanta estar en el útero de mi casa, con mi esposo y cocinar. Pero al mismo tiempo es una locura que no puedas salir al mundo en este momento".
Cameron mencionó que ella y su esposo se reparten las actividades diarias, ya que mientras ella prepara la cena, Benji cuida y arropa a su pequeña, quien nació en diciembre del año pasado y ha mantenido en aislamiento desde su nacimiento.
Después de que bañamos a nuestra bebé, Benji la acuesta, es muy bueno. Es un padre tan asombroso. Tengo mucha suerte de que sea el papá de mi bebé. Él es tan increíble. La baja y yo voy a la cocina y comienzo a cenar y me sirvo un buen vaso de vino tinto", compartió.
