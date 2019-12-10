BTS ayuda con su música a Ellie, una ARMY con enfermedad crónica

A su joven edad Ellie padece de varias enfermedades crónicas; aunque en ocasiones ha querido rendirse y no luchar más, la música de BTS la alienta a seguir adelante, a seguir luchando por su vida.

Ellie recibió una gran dosis de fortaleza, amor y alegría luego de conocer en persona a Suga, Jin, Jungkook, RM, J-Hope, Taehyung y Jimin, los integrantes de BTS. Dicho encuentro se llevó a cabo en el evento Jingle Ball en Los Ángeles, California el pasado viernes 6 de diciembre. Sus padres conducieron 24 horas para llegar al lugar, pero lo que la joven ARMY no sabía, es que estaría en el meet and greet. Sus papás al sorprendieron.

Esta noche habría sido la noche más increíble de mi vida si solo hubiera visto a BTS actuar en el Jingle Ball, ¡pero fue mucho mejor!

"Honestamente, todavía estoy en estado de shock, todo se siente tan surrealista, pero terminé teniendo un encuentro y un saludo con BTS, ni siquiera puedo describir las emociones que me recorren en este momento, estoy completamente llena de euforia, gratitud, asombro y mucho amor", comentó Ellie en una publicación en Instagram.

Unos días atrás festejó su cumpleaños número 18, al enterarse Bangtan de esto: "todos me dijeron '¡feliz cumpleaños!', alguien les había dicho que fue mi cumpleaños recientemente".

El ARMY también publicó algunos videos y fotos que tomó su mamá durante el show de BTS en el Jingle Ball, luego de haberlos saludado en persona. "¡Estaba tan conmocionada después del meet and greet que me tomó unos minutos incluso procesar completamente lo que realmente había sucedido! Mi madre captó unos segundos del colapso emocional completo que tuve una vez que todo me atrapó, después de llegar a nuestros asientos".

Desde los 14 años, Ellie ha estado luchando contra varias enfermedades crónicas; en noviembre de 2016 recibió un ventilador para ayudarla a respirar regularmente con una máscara y un tubo.

En sus post en Instagram, esta ARMY ha comentado como BTS le ha ayudado a superar estos difíciles momentos en su vida. Junto a un video donde canta "Euphoria", tema interpretado por Jungkook, contó:

"Antes de enfermarme, dos de mis mayores amores eran el teatro musical y el coro. Desafortunadamente, mi enfermedad me ha impedido participar y disfrutar plenamente de esas pasiones de una manera que una vez lo hice. En el pasado, cantar es lo que me ayudó a pasar el día escolar y me conectó con mis amigos. Desde que me enfermé, la música es lo que me ha llevado a través de mis momentos más difíciles, durante los últimos tres años, he estado confinada en mi hogar, atrapada en hospitales o viajando a médicos en todo el país, lo que me ha dado tiempo para explorar diferentes géneros de música y obtener una apreciación más profunda de cómo la música me fortalece y consuela".

Los últimos 8 meses han sido algunos de los más difíciles, y uno de los puntos brillantes ha sido mi descubrimiento de BTS.

"Sus mensajes positivos, especialmente a través de su campaña 'LOVE MYSELF (me amo)', me han permitido hacer precisamente eso, Antes de mi amor por BTS, no hubiera tenido el coraje o la confianza en mí misma para compartir el canto en mi ventilador. Cantar y publicar esta canción es mi forma de agradecerles por todo lo que me han dado".

En otra de sus publicaciones en Instagram, manifestó:

Cuando alguien tiene una enfermedad crónica, puede ser más difícil amarte a ti mismo. A menudo me enojo con mi cuerpo, y todas las formas en que me ha fallado.

"Me enojo por todas las cosas normales que no puedo hacer y por todos los procedimientos y terapias dolorosas y cansadas que tengo que hacer, en mis puntos más débiles, me preguntaba si mi vida valía la pena".

La canción 'Epiphany' de Jin de BTS ha sido una fuente de fortaleza y consuelo para mí, es como un himno que puedo tocar cada vez que empiezo a sentir esos pensamientos falsos pero intrusivos.

Enfermedad mitocondrial, síndrome de mast cell activation y enfermedad neuromuscular, son algunos de los padecimientos crónicos de Ellie.