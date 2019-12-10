BTS ayuda con su música a Ellie, una ARMY con enfermedad crónica
La joven integrante del fandom de BTS, pudo conocerlos en persona en el meet and greet del Jingle Ball en Los Ángeles
A su joven edad Ellie padece de varias enfermedades crónicas; aunque en ocasiones ha querido rendirse y no luchar más, la música de BTS la alienta a seguir adelante, a seguir luchando por su vida.
Ellie recibió una gran dosis de fortaleza, amor y alegría luego de conocer en persona a Suga, Jin, Jungkook, RM, J-Hope, Taehyung y Jimin, los integrantes de BTS. Dicho encuentro se llevó a cabo en el evento Jingle Ball en Los Ángeles, California el pasado viernes 6 de diciembre. Sus padres conducieron 24 horas para llegar al lugar, pero lo que la joven ARMY no sabía, es que estaría en el meet and greet. Sus papás al sorprendieron.
Happy Halloween!������ I’ve been taking a mental health break from my account, but I hope to update soon on everything that’s been going on. I hope everyone has a fun and spooky day! #happyhalloween #bt21 #mentalhealthbreak #ventilatordependent #supplementaloxygen #feedingtubedependent #gjfeedingtube #mitochondrialdisease #neuromusculardisease #motilitydisorder #mastcellactivationsyndrome #dysautonomia #potssyndrome
Esta noche habría sido la noche más increíble de mi vida si solo hubiera visto a BTS actuar en el Jingle Ball, ¡pero fue mucho mejor!
"Honestamente, todavía estoy en estado de shock, todo se siente tan surrealista, pero terminé teniendo un encuentro y un saludo con BTS, ni siquiera puedo describir las emociones que me recorren en este momento, estoy completamente llena de euforia, gratitud, asombro y mucho amor", comentó Ellie en una publicación en Instagram.
Tonight would have been the most amazing night of my life if I had only seen BTS perform at the Jingle Ball...but SO MUCH MORE ENDED UP HAPPENING!!! I’m honestly still in shock, it all feels so surreal, but I ended up getting to have a MEET AND GREET WITH BTS!!!!!!!!! I can’t even describe the emotions running through me right now, I am just completely filled with elation, gratitude, awe and so much love. Namjoon, Jin, Yoongi, Hobi, Jimin, Taehyung, and Jungkook were all SO incredibly sweet and caring and thoughtful. Here’s a little recap of everything that happened with BTS: ��They all said “Happy Birthday!” to me! Someone had told them it was my birthday recently! ��Jimin crouched right down by my left side and after the pictures smiled and looked me right in the eyes (he had grey contacts in) while he gave me a high five with his right hand ��Taehyung gave me a high five with his right hand while I was leaving ��Jungkook said “Thank you for coming!” ��Namjoon said, “Oh, that’s a cute blanket!” With a really adorable laugh and smile that showed off his dimples (I was wearing a BT21 blanket with all of the characters on my lap) ��When I was getting ready to leave my BiPAP cord got caught in the wheel of my wheelchair and they all kinda went “Oh!” And reached to help and Jungkook actually untangled my BiPAP cord for me from the wheels ��Yoongi was leaning his hand on my jacket on the back of my wheelchair while we took pictures ��I was so dumbfounded that all I managed to get out was a “Thank you” to Namjoon after he complimented my blanket and 2 “I love you’s” directed to all of them ��At the concert itself BTS performed 3 songs: MIC DROP, Make It Right, and Boy With Luv!!! Halsey actually came on stage to perform Boy With Luv with them!!! The performances were ABSOLUTELY AMAZING!!!!!! ��While we were making our way to the backstage area of the Forum for the Meet and Greet I got to hear some of BTS‘s soundcheck for Make It Right!!! #bts #jingleball2019 #btsmeetandgreet #bestnightever #icantbelievethishappened #보라해 #sohappyicried
Unos días atrás festejó su cumpleaños número 18, al enterarse Bangtan de esto: "todos me dijeron '¡feliz cumpleaños!', alguien les había dicho que fue mi cumpleaños recientemente".
El ARMY también publicó algunos videos y fotos que tomó su mamá durante el show de BTS en el Jingle Ball, luego de haberlos saludado en persona. "¡Estaba tan conmocionada después del meet and greet que me tomó unos minutos incluso procesar completamente lo que realmente había sucedido! Mi madre captó unos segundos del colapso emocional completo que tuve una vez que todo me atrapó, después de llegar a nuestros asientos".
I was in such a state of shock after the BTS Meet and Greet that it took me a few minutes to even fully process what had actually happened! My mom caught a few seconds of the COMPLETE emotional breakdown I had once everything had caught up to me after we reached our seats�� Here are also a couple clips of the actual performances that my mom filmed for me—Thank you SO much mom!!!�� I will NEVER get over how ABSOLUTELY AMAZING tonight was!!! It was by far the BEST night/experience of my entire existence!!!!!! I can’t thank my parents enough for driving 24 hours to give me this night!!!������Also, a HUGE thank you to iheartradio and one of my dad’s coworkers for making the Meet and Greet Happen!!!�� I didn’t even know the Meet and Greet was happening until a couple of hours before it happened! #jingleball2019 #bts #sohappyicried #micdrop #makeitright #boywithluv #sograteful #bestnightever #istillcantbelievethishappened
Desde los 14 años, Ellie ha estado luchando contra varias enfermedades crónicas; en noviembre de 2016 recibió un ventilador para ayudarla a respirar regularmente con una máscara y un tubo.
As you can see, I’m finally able to use my negative pressure ventilator (Hayek) again!�� I was unable to use it for several months due to granulation tissue around my feeding tube stoma, but I’m happy to say that is healed so I’m back on my Hayek! The difference between the negative pressure Hayek ventilator and my Trilogy positive pressure ventilator is the way in which they deliver the ventilation. The trilogy forcefully pushes air in, while the Hayek uses negative pressure to physically move my diaphragm for me. Although the Trilogy helps a ton, the Hayek actually feels even better because it allows my accessory breathing muscles to take a complete break through using my diaphragm instead (which otherwise doesn’t move very much-even while on the Trilogy). For example: imagine having to run 24/7 every day...your legs would be extremely exhausted, and might even just give out all together�� That’s what breathing feels like for me. The Hayek is my equivalent of being able to finally sit down and rest after that run. #negativepressureventilator #ventilatordependent #supplementaloxygen #diaphragmweakness #feedingtubedependent #gjfeedingtube #motilitydisorder #mitochondrialdisease #neuromusculardisease #mastcellactivationsyndrome #dysautonomia #potssyndrome
En sus post en Instagram, esta ARMY ha comentado como BTS le ha ayudado a superar estos difíciles momentos en su vida. Junto a un video donde canta "Euphoria", tema interpretado por Jungkook, contó:
"Antes de enfermarme, dos de mis mayores amores eran el teatro musical y el coro. Desafortunadamente, mi enfermedad me ha impedido participar y disfrutar plenamente de esas pasiones de una manera que una vez lo hice. En el pasado, cantar es lo que me ayudó a pasar el día escolar y me conectó con mis amigos. Desde que me enfermé, la música es lo que me ha llevado a través de mis momentos más difíciles, durante los últimos tres años, he estado confinada en mi hogar, atrapada en hospitales o viajando a médicos en todo el país, lo que me ha dado tiempo para explorar diferentes géneros de música y obtener una apreciación más profunda de cómo la música me fortalece y consuela".
Los últimos 8 meses han sido algunos de los más difíciles, y uno de los puntos brillantes ha sido mi descubrimiento de BTS.
"Sus mensajes positivos, especialmente a través de su campaña 'LOVE MYSELF (me amo)', me han permitido hacer precisamente eso, Antes de mi amor por BTS, no hubiera tenido el coraje o la confianza en mí misma para compartir el canto en mi ventilador. Cantar y publicar esta canción es mi forma de agradecerles por todo lo que me han dado".
Before I got sick, two of my biggest loves were musical theatre and choir. Unfortunately, my illness has prevented me from fully participating in and enjoying those passions in a way I once did. In the past, singing is what got me through the school day and connected me with my friends. Since I’ve gotten sick, music is what has carried me through my toughest times. For the past three years, I’ve mostly been homebound, stuck in hospitals, or traveling to doctors around the country, which has given me time to explore different genres of music and gain a deeper appreciation for how music strengthens and comforts me. The last 8 months have been some of my hardest, and one of the bright points has been my discovery of BTS. Their positive messages, especially through their Love Yourself and Speak Yourself campaign, have empowered me to do just that. Before my love of BTS, I wouldn’t of had the courage or self-confidence to share myself singing on my ventilator. Singing and posting this song is my way of thanking them for everything they’ve given to me. Happy Birthday Jungkook!�� #happybirthdayjungkook #youarethecauseofmyeuphoria #BTS #ventilatordependent @bts.bighitofficial
En otra de sus publicaciones en Instagram, manifestó:
Cuando alguien tiene una enfermedad crónica, puede ser más difícil amarte a ti mismo. A menudo me enojo con mi cuerpo, y todas las formas en que me ha fallado.
"Me enojo por todas las cosas normales que no puedo hacer y por todos los procedimientos y terapias dolorosas y cansadas que tengo que hacer, en mis puntos más débiles, me preguntaba si mi vida valía la pena".
La canción 'Epiphany' de Jin de BTS ha sido una fuente de fortaleza y consuelo para mí, es como un himno que puedo tocar cada vez que empiezo a sentir esos pensamientos falsos pero intrusivos.
When someone is chronically ill it can becomes harder to love yourself. I often get mad at my body, and all the ways it has failed me. I get upset about all the normal things I can’t do, and about all the painful and tiring procedures and therapies I have to do. In my weakest points, I’ve wondered if my life was worth it. The song Epiphany by Jin from BTS has been such a source of strength and comfort to me. It’s like an anthem I can play whenever I start to feel those untrue but intrusive thoughts creeping in. My favorite lyrics from the song translate to: I’m the one I should love in this world Shining me, precious soul of mine I finally realized so I love me Not so perfect but so beautiful I'm the one I should love Since it’s Jin’s birthday on December 4th (which it already is in Korea) I wanted to make a cover of this song. I hope that anyone who reads this post, and listens to the song, can find the same comfort and strength in his words as I do�� #happybirthdayjin #jinday #epiphanyjin #coversong #loveyourself #bts #chronicillness #ventilatordependent #feedingtubedependent #supplementaloxygen #gjfeedingtube #diaphragmweakness #neuromusculardisease #mitochondrialdisease #mastcellactivationsyndrome #dysautonomia #potssyndrome @bts.bighitofficial
Enfermedad mitocondrial, síndrome de mast cell activation y enfermedad neuromuscular, son algunos de los padecimientos crónicos de Ellie.
On Tuesday I had my repeat muscle biopsy surgery, so now it’s just a matter of waiting 2-3 months for the results����♀️�� The surgeon made a new incision in my left thigh right above my previous one from 2017. The procedure went smoothly, and I’ve been recovering well! #musclebiopsy #surgery #recoveringwell #waitingfortestresults #ventilatordependent #supplementaloxygen #feedingtubedependent #gjfeedingtube #motilitydisorder #neuromusculardisease #mitochondrialdisease #mastcellactivationsyndrome #dysautonomia #potssyndrome
No te pierdas las últimas noticias
Suscríbete a las notificaciones y enterate de todo
Comentarios