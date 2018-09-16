Show

Hailey Baldwin habla de su "secreta boda" con Justin Bieber

La revista People había afirmado el pasado viernes que el cantante y la modelo, se casaron en la ciudad de Nueva York
Por: Francisco Inzunza

Foto: AP

La modelo Hailey Baldwin, prometida del astro del pop Justin Bieber, fue clara sobre los rumores que aseguraban, se había casado en secreto en una corte en Nueva York.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

"¡Todavía no estoy casada!", fue el mensaje de Hailey Baldwin vía Twitter para desmentir dichos rumores sobre su boda con Justin Bieber.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

La revista People había afirmado el pasado viernes que el cantante Justin Bieber, de 24 años, y la modelo Hailey Baldwin, de 21, se casaron en la ciudad de Nueva York. "Lo hicieron y no escucharon los reparos de nadie", le dijo a la publicación una fuente cercana a la pareja.

 

Sin embargo, el mensaje de la modelo permite pensar que la boda podría llegar en las próximas semanas. De acuerdo con TMZ, Justin Bieber y Hailey Baldwin contraerán matrimonio la próxima semana, posiblemente afuera del país, y en una pequeña ceremonia.

La relación entre ambos lleva años construyéndose. Se conocieron en la pre-adolescencia y desde siempre han tenido un vínculo especial. Justin Bieber le propuso matrimonio a Hailey apenas unas semanas después de haber reanudado su relación amorosa. 

