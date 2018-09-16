Hailey Baldwin habla de su "secreta boda" con Justin Bieber
La modelo Hailey Baldwin, prometida del astro del pop Justin Bieber, fue clara sobre los rumores que aseguraban, se había casado en secreto en una corte en Nueva York.
"¡Todavía no estoy casada!", fue el mensaje de Hailey Baldwin vía Twitter para desmentir dichos rumores sobre su boda con Justin Bieber.
La revista People había afirmado el pasado viernes que el cantante Justin Bieber, de 24 años, y la modelo Hailey Baldwin, de 21, se casaron en la ciudad de Nueva York. "Lo hicieron y no escucharon los reparos de nadie", le dijo a la publicación una fuente cercana a la pareja.
Sin embargo, el mensaje de la modelo permite pensar que la boda podría llegar en las próximas semanas. De acuerdo con TMZ, Justin Bieber y Hailey Baldwin contraerán matrimonio la próxima semana, posiblemente afuera del país, y en una pequeña ceremonia.
Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!!
La relación entre ambos lleva años construyéndose. Se conocieron en la pre-adolescencia y desde siempre han tenido un vínculo especial. Justin Bieber le propuso matrimonio a Hailey apenas unas semanas después de haber reanudado su relación amorosa.
Comentarios