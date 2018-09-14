Show

Justin Bieber ¿se ha casado en secreto con Hailey Baldwin?

Supuestamente el joven astro del pop y la modelo contrajeron matrimonio en una corte de Nueva York
Por: Francisco Inzunza

Tal parece que el cantante Justin Bieber y la modelo Hailey Baldwin ¡ya contrajeron matrimonio!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

De acuerdo con el portal E! News Justin Bieber y Hailey Baldwin se pudieron haber casado en una ceremonia secreta en una corte de Nueva York. Los dos se comprometieron hace apenas dos meses atrás, en julio, luego de retomar su romance.

 

"Ellos no le dijeron a nadie que iban a hacerlo", dijo una fuente a E! News. "Ellos pronto harán una ceremonia afuera de la corte con varios miembros de la familia".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

TMZ había reportado ayer jueves que Justin Bieber y Hailey Baldwin fueron vistos en la agencia de matrimonios y que JB llorando le dijo a su prometida: "no puedo esperar a casarme contigo, bebé".

Una fuente comentó a People que Justin Bieber y Hailey Baldwin "se adelantaron y lo hicieron sin escuchar a nadie", y que una fuente religiosa le habló a la familia y confirmó que los dos se casaron legalmente en la corte de Nueva York, pero que pronto habrá una ceremonia religiosa, asi como una celebración con la familia y sus amigos, agregando.

Ellos tendrán una gran fiesta, frente a Dios y todos los que aman.

TMZ publicó que Justin y Hailey Baldwin planeaban casarse a principios de la semana que viene, posiblemente fuera de la corte, posiblemente en su nativa Canadá, en una ceremonia pequeña.

