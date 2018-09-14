Justin Bieber ¿se ha casado en secreto con Hailey Baldwin?
Tal parece que el cantante Justin Bieber y la modelo Hailey Baldwin ¡ya contrajeron matrimonio!
De acuerdo con el portal E! News Justin Bieber y Hailey Baldwin se pudieron haber casado en una ceremonia secreta en una corte de Nueva York. Los dos se comprometieron hace apenas dos meses atrás, en julio, luego de retomar su romance.
"Ellos no le dijeron a nadie que iban a hacerlo", dijo una fuente a E! News. "Ellos pronto harán una ceremonia afuera de la corte con varios miembros de la familia".
TMZ había reportado ayer jueves que Justin Bieber y Hailey Baldwin fueron vistos en la agencia de matrimonios y que JB llorando le dijo a su prometida: "no puedo esperar a casarme contigo, bebé".
Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!!
Una fuente comentó a People que Justin Bieber y Hailey Baldwin "se adelantaron y lo hicieron sin escuchar a nadie", y que una fuente religiosa le habló a la familia y confirmó que los dos se casaron legalmente en la corte de Nueva York, pero que pronto habrá una ceremonia religiosa, asi como una celebración con la familia y sus amigos, agregando.
Ellos tendrán una gran fiesta, frente a Dios y todos los que aman.
TMZ publicó que Justin y Hailey Baldwin planeaban casarse a principios de la semana que viene, posiblemente fuera de la corte, posiblemente en su nativa Canadá, en una ceremonia pequeña.
