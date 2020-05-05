Entérate de lo importante

Cady Groves es encontrada sin vida tras reveladores mensajes en redes

Cady Groves, una reconocida cantente de poy y country falleció a la edad de 30 años  

Por  Ivette Vazquez

Cady Groves es encontrada sin vida tras reveladores mensajes en redes | Foto: Instagram

Estados Unidos.- Cady Groves, una famosa y joven cantante de pop y country falleció a las edad de 30 años, las causas de sus muerte aun no se saben, sin embargo, al parecer en encierro por el COVID-19 la estaba afectado demasiado.

La joven cantante fue encontrada sin vida, los detalles de su  muerte aun no se han dado a conocer, sin embargo antes de la autopsia, se había descartado el suicidio y el homicidio, por lo que se cree que Cady ha muerto por "causas naturales".

 

Uno de sus hermanos por medio de su cuenta de Twitter dio a conocer el fallecimiento de Cady, informó que aun no se tiene muchos detalles de la muerte de la joven pero que mantendrá informados a  sus seguidores. 

@cadygroves ha dejado este mundo, los detalles son limitados en este momento, pero la familia está tratando de obtenerlos y mantendrá a las personas actualizadas. Descansa en paz hermanita. Espero que te hayas reencontrado con @kellydgroves y Casey

Cabe destacar que en los últimos meses, la salud de Cady, no sólo física sino también mental empezó alarmar a sus seguidores y familia, por algunos posteos que había realizado en sus cuentas de Twitter e Instagram.

"Empezando a sentir que nos despertamos todos los días mirando por la ventana al comienzo del fin del mundo. Claramente, todo esto me ha hecho sentir derrotada", había escrito el 14 de abril, en medio de la pandemia por el coronavirus. "Extraño mucho a mi familia. Hoy es duro", había compartido el 12 de abril.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

It’s snowing. I’m reading. ��������

Una publicación compartida de Cady Groves (@cadygroves) el

En otra de sus publicaciones en Instagram, dio más detalles de sus sentimientos mientras realizaba la cuarentena en Nashville (estado de Tennessee).

¿Semana 6? No he salido de mi casa salvo 3 veces y eso solo fue para conducir en mi automóvil y no volverme loca. No tengo televisión, así que realmente tuve que estar sola conmigo misma, mis pensamientos, miedos y ansiedad en mi habitación, sin nadie, comentó.

Algunos días mi salud mental es horrible. Me siento completamente sola y asustada, lejos de todos los que amo. Todo lo que puedo hacer es mantenerme ocupada y seguir adelante, publicó la cantante en redes

 

En su última publicación en redes el 23 de abril, subió una serie de videos cortos de ella en primer plano. "Y ahora... un pequeño corto sobre cómo ha sido la cuarentena para mí", escribió junto a las grabaciones.

