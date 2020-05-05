Cady Groves es encontrada sin vida tras reveladores mensajes en redes
Cady Groves, una reconocida cantente de poy y country falleció a la edad de 30 años
Estados Unidos.- Cady Groves, una famosa y joven cantante de pop y country falleció a las edad de 30 años, las causas de sus muerte aun no se saben, sin embargo, al parecer en encierro por el COVID-19 la estaba afectado demasiado.
La joven cantante fue encontrada sin vida, los detalles de su muerte aun no se han dado a conocer, sin embargo antes de la autopsia, se había descartado el suicidio y el homicidio, por lo que se cree que Cady ha muerto por "causas naturales".
Uno de sus hermanos por medio de su cuenta de Twitter dio a conocer el fallecimiento de Cady, informó que aun no se tiene muchos detalles de la muerte de la joven pero que mantendrá informados a sus seguidores.
@cadygroves ha dejado este mundo, los detalles son limitados en este momento, pero la familia está tratando de obtenerlos y mantendrá a las personas actualizadas. Descansa en paz hermanita. Espero que te hayas reencontrado con @kellydgroves y Casey
@cadygroves has left this world. Details are limited right now but family is trying to get them and will keep people updated. Rest In Peace little sis. Hope you’re reunited with @kellydgroves and Casey. pic.twitter.com/l4S3tqWYFy— Cody Groves (@Codywaynegroves) May 3, 2020
Cabe destacar que en los últimos meses, la salud de Cady, no sólo física sino también mental empezó alarmar a sus seguidores y familia, por algunos posteos que había realizado en sus cuentas de Twitter e Instagram.
"Empezando a sentir que nos despertamos todos los días mirando por la ventana al comienzo del fin del mundo. Claramente, todo esto me ha hecho sentir derrotada", había escrito el 14 de abril, en medio de la pandemia por el coronavirus. "Extraño mucho a mi familia. Hoy es duro", había compartido el 12 de abril.
En otra de sus publicaciones en Instagram, dio más detalles de sus sentimientos mientras realizaba la cuarentena en Nashville (estado de Tennessee).
¿Semana 6? No he salido de mi casa salvo 3 veces y eso solo fue para conducir en mi automóvil y no volverme loca. No tengo televisión, así que realmente tuve que estar sola conmigo misma, mis pensamientos, miedos y ansiedad en mi habitación, sin nadie, comentó.
Week..6? Haven’t left my house but about 3 times and that was just to drive around in my car so I wouldn’t go insane. I don’t have a television, so I’ve had to REALLY just be alone with myself and my thoughts and fears and anxiety in my bedroom without anybody here in Nashville. Some days my mental health is AWFUL. I feel completely alone and scared and far from everyone I love and all I can do is keep myself busy and push through. Some days are better. I know that the way I feel isn’t special because we are ALL living through this separately, but together. It’s okay to be scared and to have days where you just cry and wear your hair in a bun and don’t change out of your pajamas. But it’s also okay to take it day by day-like I did today-and have hope. My heart is with you all. ❤️
Algunos días mi salud mental es horrible. Me siento completamente sola y asustada, lejos de todos los que amo. Todo lo que puedo hacer es mantenerme ocupada y seguir adelante, publicó la cantante en redes
AND NOW....A SHORT FILM ���� ON WHAT QUARANTINE DAY NUMBER 967 HAS BEEN LIKE FOR ME. (Swipe in order) ������������ Slide #1: HEY GUYS! It’s been a hot minute since we talked. And although I’m pretty sure I’m going batshit crazy in my house for week 7...I figured I’d update you on what I’ve been up to! Slide #2: wait a sec gimme a kiss y’all buttheads I miss you. No frenchers though I’m a lady. Slide 3: I listened to the entire Britney Spears baby one more time album album before my 7th morning snack. Slide #4: then I sat around and stared out the window at the rain while waiting until it was socially acceptable to eat another snack. Slide #5: now I’m reading a book in my living room. That I’ve already read twice. So AS YALL CAN SEE...I’m not running out of things to do..just mostly running out of cheese to eat. And books to read. And basically...yeah I’m running out of things to do help me I love you I’m just having a lot of feelings ok bye. Let me know what y’all have been up to and tag me with your short film! ����
En su última publicación en redes el 23 de abril, subió una serie de videos cortos de ella en primer plano. "Y ahora... un pequeño corto sobre cómo ha sido la cuarentena para mí", escribió junto a las grabaciones.
