Camila Cabello se defiende de sus haters
Luego de ser criticada por su cuerpo, la cantante decidió compartir un mensaje inspirador en instagram
Después de que la cantante Camila Cabello fue constantemente criticada por los usuarios de internet por las fotografías de su cuerpo, ella ha decidido contestarle a sus haters y dedicar un inspirador mensajes a sus seguidores.
Camila explicó que estaba a punto de celebrar el segundo aniversario de su canción 'Havana' cuando encontró un titular inquietante sobre su cuerpo.
No he estado en redes sociales en absoluto con la intención consciente de evitar cosas que hieren mis sentimientos", mientras comenzó su larga publicación. "Y mis ojos recorrieron accidentalmente a una línea de personas que intentaban avergonzar mi cuerpo", comentó la cantante quien aseguró que la hicieron sentir insegura.
Cabello explicó que siente que las mujeres jóvenes constantemente están viendo una realidad falsa.
(part 2..) The truth is you decide who you’re going to be. Every day. I’m not talking about talent or success. I just mean the type of person you’re going to be. If you haven’t been very brave, or very social, or wild, or an adventure seeker, if you describe yourself as the opposite of those things... it doesn’t mean you can’t be. The other you needs to grab little you by the hand, yank you by the hairs and tell you, “Let’s go.” Little me hasn’t left. I just don’t let her boss me around as much. I felt like sharing because I think sometimes we see other people do things and think “Ah, well.. that’s just not me. I’ve never been like that.” It’s NOT TRUE. I’m telling you. I went from never wanting to sing in front of my family to being addicted to performing, from being too anxious to hang out with new people to... still being a little anxious but having THE BEST time and making irreplaceable memories. The essence of me is the same, but i’ve changed so much as a person. You choose who you’re going to be. Force yourself to do what you’re afraid of, always- and go after what you want and who you want to be, because you’re worth that. You’re worth the fight. It’s the most worthwhile one there is. Love you ❤️
Constantemente ven fotos editadas con photoshop y piensan que es la realidad y los ojos de todos se acostumbran a ver la piel con aerógrafo, y de repente piensan que ESA es la norma", explicó. "No lo es. Es falso. Y FALSO SE CONVIERTE EN EL NUEVO REAL".
La interprete de 'Consequences' finalizó con un mensaje motivador para sus fanáticos: "hicas, la celulitis es normal. La grasa es normal. Es hermosa y natural".
