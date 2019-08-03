Selecciona tu región
Camila Cabello se defiende de sus haters

Luego de ser criticada por su cuerpo, la cantante decidió compartir un mensaje inspirador en instagram

Por  Gilberto Coronel

La cantante de 22 años escribió un motivador mensaje para sus fans(Instagram)

Después de que la cantante Camila Cabello fue constantemente criticada por los usuarios de internet por las fotografías de su cuerpo, ella ha decidido contestarle a sus haters y dedicar un inspirador mensajes a sus seguidores.

Camila explicó que estaba a punto de celebrar el segundo aniversario de su canción 'Havana' cuando encontró un titular inquietante sobre su cuerpo.

 

No he estado en redes sociales en absoluto con la intención consciente de evitar cosas que hieren mis sentimientos", mientras comenzó su larga publicación. "Y mis ojos recorrieron accidentalmente a una línea de personas que intentaban avergonzar mi cuerpo", comentó la cantante quien aseguró que la hicieron sentir insegura.

Cabello explicó que siente que las mujeres jóvenes constantemente están viendo una realidad falsa.

Constantemente ven fotos editadas con photoshop y piensan que es la realidad y los ojos de todos se acostumbran a ver la piel con aerógrafo, y de repente piensan que ESA es la norma", explicó. "No lo es. Es falso. Y FALSO SE CONVIERTE EN EL NUEVO REAL".

La interprete de 'Consequences' finalizó con un mensaje motivador para sus fanáticos: "hicas, la celulitis es normal. La grasa es normal. Es hermosa y natural".

 

