Abigail Rivera da a conocer carta inédita de su tía Jenni Rivera
Abigal Rivera, hija del cantante Lupillo Rivera, compartió en sus redes sociales una carta inédita de la fallecida Jenni Rivera, donde le reveló quien sería la próxima estrella de la familia
A seis años de la muerte de Jenni Rivera, se ha dado a conocer una carta inédita de la cantante; fue Abigail Rivera, hija de Lupillo Rivera quien compartió dicha carta en su perfil de Instagram.
Abigail Rivera comentó a sus seguidores en Instagram, que se trata de una tarjeta de navidad que su tía Jenni Rivera le escribió. "Todavía tengo todas tus tarjetas de navidad y tu último regalo de navidad que me diste. Te admiro tanto, incluso cuando era niño, recuerdo que cuando entrabas dentro de cualquier habitación, simplemente lo encenderías con tu voz angelical y tu risa contigua", manifestó la hija de Lupillo Rivera junto a la carta inédita.
Estas fueron las letras que Jenni Rivera le escribió a su sobrina Abigail Rivera en la carta inédita que compartió: "mi hermosa Abigail, eres la próxima gran estrella de la familia. Estoy aquí para ayudarte".
Estoy tan feliz que pude experimentar y aprender sobre tu increíble talento. Explora mija, no dejes que nadie o cualquier otra persona te diga que no lo tienes.
I still have all your Christmas cards and your last Christmas gift you gave to me. I admire you so much even when I was kid I remember when you would walk inside any room you would just light it up with your angelic voice and your contiguous laugh...I remember the first time you heard me sing and play the guitar it was at big bear when the whole family would come and bond....you would always tell me to explore it and don’t be scared!! That meant everything to me that you actually believe in me and my dreams but what means a lot to me now is the little things you would do especially for the holidays how you wanted the family to be together...your always the one and will always be the one who actually made effort to have all of us in the same room and make memories. You inspire me to explore myself because look at you and look how your music is still speaking for you! And also to be a family woman! for my family now all I want is to make the holidays special like you’ve always done! You will always have big piece of my heart and I love you so much! Your one of a kind and I’m happy I got the opportunity to know you, blessed to call you my Tia and mostly have memories I will cherish forever!
Asimismo, Abigail Rivera compartió un bello recuerdo de su tía Jenni Rivera. "Recuerdo la primera vez que me escuchaste cantar y tocar la guitarra. Siempre me dijiste que lo explorara y que no tuviera miedo. Eso significaba todo para mi, que en realidad creyeras en mí y en mis sueños"
Siempre serás la única que hizo el esfuerzo por tenernos a todos nosotros.
"Estoy feliz de haber tenido la oportunidad de conocerte, bendecida de llamarte tía y sobre todo, tener recuerdos que atesoraré por siempre", resaltó en su post junto a la inédita carta de Jenni Rivera.
