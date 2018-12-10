Abigail Rivera da a conocer carta inédita de su tía Jenni Rivera

A seis años de la muerte de Jenni Rivera, se ha dado a conocer una carta inédita de la cantante; fue Abigail Rivera, hija de Lupillo Rivera quien compartió dicha carta en su perfil de Instagram.

Abigail Rivera comentó a sus seguidores en Instagram, que se trata de una tarjeta de navidad que su tía Jenni Rivera le escribió. "Todavía tengo todas tus tarjetas de navidad y tu último regalo de navidad que me diste. Te admiro tanto, incluso cuando era niño, recuerdo que cuando entrabas dentro de cualquier habitación, simplemente lo encenderías con tu voz angelical y tu risa contigua", manifestó la hija de Lupillo Rivera junto a la carta inédita.

Estas fueron las letras que Jenni Rivera le escribió a su sobrina Abigail Rivera en la carta inédita que compartió: "mi hermosa Abigail, eres la próxima gran estrella de la familia. Estoy aquí para ayudarte".

Estoy tan feliz que pude experimentar y aprender sobre tu increíble talento. Explora mija, no dejes que nadie o cualquier otra persona te diga que no lo tienes.

Asimismo, Abigail Rivera compartió un bello recuerdo de su tía Jenni Rivera. "Recuerdo la primera vez que me escuchaste cantar y tocar la guitarra. Siempre me dijiste que lo explorara y que no tuviera miedo. Eso significaba todo para mi, que en realidad creyeras en mí y en mis sueños"

Siempre serás la única que hizo el esfuerzo por tenernos a todos nosotros.

"Estoy feliz de haber tenido la oportunidad de conocerte, bendecida de llamarte tía y sobre todo, tener recuerdos que atesoraré por siempre", resaltó en su post junto a la inédita carta de Jenni Rivera.