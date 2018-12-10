Ahora puedes personalizar la edición que más se ajusta a tus preferencias.

Abigail Rivera da a conocer carta inédita de su tía Jenni Rivera

Abigal Rivera, hija del cantante Lupillo Rivera, compartió en sus redes sociales una carta inédita de la fallecida Jenni Rivera, donde le reveló quien sería la próxima estrella de la familia

Por: Francisco Inzunza

Seis años se cumplieron de la muerte de Jenni Rivera este 9 de diciembre de 2018. Foto: EL DEBATE

A seis años de la muerte de Jenni Rivera, se ha dado a conocer una carta inédita de la cantante; fue Abigail Rivera, hija de Lupillo Rivera quien compartió dicha carta en su perfil de Instagram.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Abigail Rivera comentó a sus seguidores en Instagram, que se trata de una tarjeta de navidad que su tía Jenni Rivera le escribió. "Todavía tengo todas tus tarjetas de navidad y tu último regalo de navidad que me diste. Te admiro tanto, incluso cuando era niño, recuerdo que cuando entrabas dentro de cualquier habitación, simplemente lo encenderías con tu voz angelical y tu risa contigua", manifestó la hija de Lupillo Rivera junto a la carta inédita.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Estas fueron las letras que Jenni Rivera le escribió a su sobrina Abigail Rivera en la carta inédita que compartió: "mi hermosa Abigail, eres la próxima gran estrella de la familia. Estoy aquí para ayudarte".

Estoy tan feliz que pude experimentar y aprender sobre tu increíble talento. Explora mija, no dejes que nadie o cualquier otra persona te diga que no lo tienes.

Asimismo, Abigail Rivera compartió un bello recuerdo de su tía Jenni Rivera. "Recuerdo la primera vez que me escuchaste cantar y tocar la guitarra. Siempre me dijiste que lo explorara y que no tuviera miedo. Eso significaba todo para mi, que en realidad creyeras en mí y en mis sueños"

Siempre serás la única que hizo el esfuerzo por tenernos a todos nosotros.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

"Estoy feliz de haber tenido la oportunidad de conocerte, bendecida de llamarte tía y sobre todo, tener recuerdos que atesoraré por siempre", resaltó en su post junto a la inédita carta de Jenni Rivera.

 

 

 

