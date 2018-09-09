Show

Chelsi Smith, ex Miss Universo, pierde la lucha contra el cáncer

Fue la segunda mujer negra en ser coronada como Miss Universo
Por: Francisco Inzunza

Foto: AFP

Chelsi Smith, la modelo que fue coronada como Miss Universo en 1995, falleció ayer sábado La ex reina de belleza luchaba contra el de cáncer de hígado. Falleció a la edad de 45 años.

Chelsi Smith fue representante de Estados Unidos en el concurso Miss Universo de aquel año. Consiguió la sexta corona para su país en la historia del certamen (actualmente, el país tiene ocho coronas) y es recordada, por haber sido la segunda mujer negra en ser reconocida como Miss Universo.

Shanna Moakler, primera finalista de 1995, se refirió a la muerte de Chelsi Smith.

Realmente, no sé cómo expresarle al mundo lo graciosa, amorosa, inteligente que era. Ella cambió mi vida.

"Si no fuera por ella, su belleza y su energía, su increíble destino, ni siquiera estaría donde estoy hoy. Incluso cuando estaba enferma, era positiva y radiante, y nunca dejaba de reírse”, comentó Shanna Moakler.

La sucesora de Chelsi Smith fue la venezolana Alicia Machado: "conmovida con la despedida de una bella", expresó.

