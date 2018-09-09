Chelsi Smith, ex Miss Universo, pierde la lucha contra el cáncer
Chelsi Smith, la modelo que fue coronada como Miss Universo en 1995, falleció ayer sábado La ex reina de belleza luchaba contra el de cáncer de hígado. Falleció a la edad de 45 años.
Chelsi Smith fue representante de Estados Unidos en el concurso Miss Universo de aquel año. Consiguió la sexta corona para su país en la historia del certamen (actualmente, el país tiene ocho coronas) y es recordada, por haber sido la segunda mujer negra en ser reconocida como Miss Universo.
Shanna Moakler, primera finalista de 1995, se refirió a la muerte de Chelsi Smith.
Realmente, no sé cómo expresarle al mundo lo graciosa, amorosa, inteligente que era. Ella cambió mi vida.
Having a hard time writing this. Found out the news of my good friend passing. I really don't know how to express to the world what a funny, loving, smart! She was so fucking smart... to smart for her own good and talented young woman she was. Because her light was so big and so bright, she changed my life. If it wasn't for her, her beauty and her energy, her incredible destiny, I wouldn't even be where I am today. Even when she was sick she was positive and radiant and never stopped laughing. I was crying and she was cheering me up! Thats who she was. Chelsi, I will never forget our long nights talking, singing, fighitng, dreaming... pageantry will never be the same, the world and my heart will not be the same. I will cherish my last conversations with you, I wish I was a better friend or could have done more. I know you are meant for bigger things then this world offered you. Visit me in my dreams queen I will be missing you and all your witty banter. Love love love you. Godspeed.
"Si no fuera por ella, su belleza y su energía, su increíble destino, ni siquiera estaría donde estoy hoy. Incluso cuando estaba enferma, era positiva y radiante, y nunca dejaba de reírse”, comentó Shanna Moakler.
La sucesora de Chelsi Smith fue la venezolana Alicia Machado: "conmovida con la despedida de una bella", expresó.
Conmovida con la despedida de una bella #MissUniverse #QEPD �� #Repost @mvlanuevaera ・・・ @mvlanuevaera lamenta el sensible fallecimiento de Chelsi Smith #MissTexasUSA1995 #MissUSA1995 y #MissUniverse1995 el día de hoy, a causa del cáncer. Paz a sus restos ���� #rip ��(1973-2018) . @chelsi_smith1 #missuniverse #missuniverse1995 #missusa #missusa1995 #missuniverso #missuniverso1995 #chelsismith #misstexasusa #misstexasusa1995 #miss #universe #usa #1995 #mvlanuevaera #mvlatalent #socialmedia
Comentarios