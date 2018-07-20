Linkin Park a Chester: nos rodeas con tu memoria y tu luz
La banda estadounidense Linkin Park manifestó que está "eternamente agradecida" de haber trabajado con el cantante Chester Bennington, quién falleció hace ya un año.
En las redes sociales de Linkin Park se compartió unas significativas palabras en memoria de Chester Bennington, que han hecho llorar a los fans.
Para nuestro hermano Chester. Ha pasado un año desde su muerte, una rotación surrealista de dolor, angustia, rechazo y reconocimiento. Y, sin embargo, parece que estás cerca y nos rodeas con tu memoria y tu luz.
To our brother Chester, It has been a year since your passing—a surreal rotation of grief, heartbreak, refusal, and recognition. And yet it sill feels like you are close by, surrounding us with your memory and your light. Your one-of-a-kind spirit has authored an indelible imprint on our hearts—our jokes, our joy, and our tenderness. Eternally grateful for the love, life, and creative passion you shared with us and the world. We miss you more than words can express. Love, M, J, D, R, B #MakeChesterProud #320ChangesDirection In case you or someone you know needs support, here are some resources: Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-TALK Chester.LinkinPark.com _ ��: @KaiMarksPhoto
"Su espíritu único ha sido autor de una huella indeleble en nuestros corazones: nuestras bromas, nuestra alegría y nuestra ternura. Eternamente agradecido por el amor, la vida y la pasión. Te extrañamos más de lo que las palabras pueden expresar".
A este tributo se suma el del bajista de Linkin Park, Dave 'Phoenix' Farrell, quien detalló cómo ha luchado para lidiar con la muerte de Chester Bennington.
"Chester, en el último año, no ha pasado un día en que no haya pensado en ti", escribió el músico en su cuenta de Instagram.
Te extraño, y todavía duele no tenerte aquí. Elegí no hablar en tu funeral porque no pude formular las palabras para expresar adecuadamente cómo me sentí.
Chester, In the past year, there hasn’t been a day that has gone by that I haven’t thought of you. I miss you, and it still hurts to not have you here. I chose not to speak at your memorial because I couldn’t formulate the words to adequately express how I felt... I chose not to speak at the Celebration of Life Concert honoring you because I knew I’d struggle to even be able to speak at all. And today, a year after your passing, I still struggle to try and eloquently express what you mean to your family, your friends, your fans... and to me. There is so much that I feel, and that I could say, and that I would want to say, and that I don’t know how to say... but one thing I know for certain, is that you are loved, and you are missed. Be Well My Friend, Dave
Comentarios