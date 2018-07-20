Show

Linkin Park a Chester: nos rodeas con tu memoria y tu luz

En su primer aniversario luctuoso, la agrupación musical rindió tributo a su fallecido líder Chester Bennington
Por: Francisco Inzunza

La banda estadounidense Linkin Park manifestó que está "eternamente agradecida" de haber trabajado con el cantante Chester Bennington, quién falleció hace ya un año.

En las redes sociales de Linkin Park se compartió unas significativas palabras en memoria de Chester Bennington, que han hecho llorar a los fans.

Para nuestro hermano Chester. Ha pasado un año desde su muerte, una rotación surrealista de dolor, angustia, rechazo y reconocimiento. Y, sin embargo, parece que estás cerca y nos rodeas con tu memoria y tu luz.

"Su espíritu único ha sido autor de una huella indeleble en nuestros corazones: nuestras bromas, nuestra alegría y nuestra ternura. Eternamente agradecido por el amor, la vida y la pasión. Te extrañamos más de lo que las palabras pueden expresar".

A este tributo se suma el del bajista de Linkin Park, Dave 'Phoenix' Farrell, quien detalló cómo ha luchado para lidiar con la muerte de Chester Bennington.

"Chester, en el último año, no ha pasado un día en que no haya pensado en ti", escribió el músico en su cuenta de Instagram.

Te extraño, y todavía duele no tenerte aquí. Elegí no hablar en tu funeral porque no pude formular las palabras para expresar adecuadamente cómo me sentí.

