Chris Evans y más famosos leen cuentos infantiles ante pandemia por COVID-19
Chris Evans, Jennifer Garner y Amy Adams, entre otros famosos, comparten lo que hacen con sus hijos en casa ante la cuarentena por coronavirus
Chris Evans y otros famosos actores de la industria del cine hacen su cuarentena ante el coronavirus COVID-19 y permanecen en sus casas haciendo cosas diferentes. Muchos optan por leer cuentos infantiles y con ello contribuyen en la educación de los niños en medio de la contingencia.
Amy Adams y Jennifer Garnner, al igual que Chris Evans, se unieron a las fundaciones Save the Children y No Kid Hungry para lanzar un movimiento llamado Save With Stories.
De acuerdo a reporte en distintos portales de noticias, Chris Evans lee If You Give a Dog a Donut
De acuerdo a reporte en distintos portales de noticias, Chris Evans lee If You Give a Dog a Donut: Eddie Redmayne lee Zog; Jeff Goldblum comparte Horton Hears a Who y Sarah Michelle Gellar relata a Pig the Pug.
Eddie Redmayne lee Zog
La iniciativa Save With Stories tiene muy contentos a los niños de los famosos y también a sus papás, quienes por medios de sus redes presumen varios de los momentos que disfrutan en familia en esta cuarentena.
Jeff Goldblum comparte Horton Hears a Who
En el perfil de Instagram del movimiento pueden verse las diversas celebridades con una gran variedad de cuentos y ya cuenta con 147 mil seguidores.
y Sarah Michelle Gellar relata a Pig the Pug.
Los famosos se muestran emocionados porque sus hijos aprovechan el tiempo aprendiendo y les manifiestan emocionados que actividades como esas les dan felicidad.
Chris Evans protagoniza la serie Defendiendo a Jacob
Chris Evans presentó en días pasados el adelanto de Defendiendo a Jacob, una miniserie dramática que se estrenará el próximo 24 de abril, en Apple TV.
En distintos portales de noticias se informa que la plataforma encargó a Evans que realizara esta producción y está basada en la novela del mismo nombre de William Landay, de 2012.
En la trama se cuenta la historia de un asistente del fiscal de distrito que investiga el asesinato de un niño y descubre que su hijo adolescente, el de Chris en la ficción, es sospechoso del crimen.
En Defendiendo a Jacob actúan también Jaeden Martell de It, Michelle Dockery de Downton Abbey y Pablo Schereiber, entre otros actores.
