Chris Pratt y Katherine Schwarzenegger esperan a su primer hijo
Chris Pratt y Katherine Schwarzenegger tienen menos de un año de casados y comparten que van a ser papás
El actor de Hollywood Chris Pratt y Katherine Schwarzenegger, quienes son esposos, esperan a su primer hijo juntos y a través de sus redes sociales lo hacen público. Ambos llevan ya diez meses de casados.
Chris Pratt y Katherine Schwarzenegger están felices de la vida porque tras varios estudios, finalmente el médico les confirmó que se encuentran "embarazados".
La noticia se hace pública este día en distintos portales de noticias y también la pareja lo da a conocer en sus respectivas redes.
I’m so proud of my darling on the success of her book!! She smartly delayed the rest of the book tour and, like the rest of us, hunkered down inside. If you’re going stir crazy and need something to do between refreshing #covid19 on Twitter might I suggest this great read!? Something truly good for the soul. Click the link in my bio and get #TheGiftOfForgiveness delivered to your door!
Chris y Katherine se casaron el pasado 8 de junio de 2019 en una íntima ceremonia en Montecito, California, Estados Unidos, en la que estuvieron presentes solamente familiares y amistades más cercanas a ellos.
Have a kid? Need them entertained for the next 11 minutes? Well, click the link to watch Katherine and I read, “Maverick and Me,” to benefit @savewithstories @savethechildren @nokidhungry We are not just shamelessly plugging her book here. We’re reading her book as it is author approved. Apparently you can’t just read any old book. SOOO.... if you’re a Childrens author and would allow your book to be read- please send approval to @savewithstories and maybe I can talk some of my famous friends into reading them as a way to entertain our kiddos. Each of the above mentioned organizations are helping in this time of need. Katherine and I are making donations to each. If you have the means we respectfully ask that you donate too, if you please. Enjoy the stories! #GodBless #StaySafe #WeRise
Chris ha actuado en películas como Avengers: Infinity War, Jurassic World: El reino caído y Guardianes de la galaxia, tiene 40 años de edad y es padre ya junto a Anna Faris, su exesposa.
Chris y Katherine pasan en sus vidas personales y profesionales momentos muy importantes. Él triunfa con su carrera en el cine y ella como escritora.
