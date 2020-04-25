Entérate de lo importante

Configura las noticias de acuerdo a tu interés

Configurar
Selecciona tu región
Show

Chris Pratt y Katherine Schwarzenegger esperan a su primer hijo

Chris Pratt y Katherine Schwarzenegger tienen menos de un año de casados y comparten que van a ser papás

Por  Jorge Rodarte

Chris Pratt y Katherine Schwarzenegger esperan a su primer hijo

Chris Pratt y Katherine Schwarzenegger esperan a su primer hijo

El actor de Hollywood Chris Pratt y Katherine Schwarzenegger, quienes son esposos,  esperan a su primer hijo juntos y a través de sus redes sociales lo hacen público. Ambos llevan ya diez meses de casados.

Chris Pratt y Katherine Schwarzenegger están felices de la vida porque tras varios estudios, finalmente el médico les confirmó que se encuentran "embarazados".

La noticia se hace pública este día en distintos portales de noticias y también la pareja lo da a conocer en sus respectivas redes.

 

Chris y Katherine se casaron el pasado 8 de junio de 2019  en una íntima ceremonia en Montecito, California, Estados Unidos, en la que estuvieron presentes solamente familiares y amistades más cercanas a ellos.

Te puede interesar: Quiénes son los hermanos de Verónica Castro y a qué se dedican

 
 
 

Chris ha actuado en películas como Avengers: Infinity War,  Jurassic World: El reino caído y Guardianes de la galaxia, tiene 40 años de edad y es padre ya junto a Anna Faris, su exesposa.

Chris y Katherine pasan en sus vidas personales y profesionales momentos muy importantes. Él triunfa con su carrera en el cine y ella como escritora.

 

más sobre este tema

Comentarios

Comentarios

Más de show

No te pierdas las últimas noticias

Suscríbete a las notificaciones y entérate de todo