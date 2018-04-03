"Winnie Cooper", mira cómo luce en bikini a sus 43 años de edad
La actriz Danica McKellar sorprende a sus fans con una imagen sensual.
Estados Unidos. 'Winnie Cooper' vive en el recuerdo de mucha gente Fue el amor de juventud de Kevin Arnold y también de muchos seguidores de la serie.
"Um, would it be okay if I sit at your table?" . . #TBT to one of many insecure teenage moments for Winnie Cooper at the cafeteria...�� and OMG can we talk about how loooong my hair was? I'm not kidding, I remember that they wanted me to keep my hair really long for the show, but that if I started to be able to *sit on my hair* it was time to get it cut, haha! . . #timeforahaircut #longhair #bangs #headband #longhairdontcare #plaidskirt #redcardigan #whiteruffleshirt #cafeteria #insecure #teenager #childactor #WinnieCooper #TheWonderYears #LosAñosMaravillosos ��
'Winnie Cooper' fue interpretada por la actriz Danica McKellar quien actualmente tiene 43 años y un hijo.
Según información en distintos portales de noticias, después de protagonizar "Los años maravillosos", Danica McKellar participó en algunas cintas y series de televisión, sin ningún papel relevante.
#MondayMotivation �� . . . Alot of us find it challenging to prioritize SELF CARE but it's so important! �� Check out my **Live Instastory or Facebook Live or Periscope from April 2nd** for 2 EZ tips on how to be better about #selfcare ❤❤❤ . . . #nofilter #mombod #nutrition #healthyfood #drinkwaterallday #moderateexercise #besmart ��
Posteriormente estudió matemáticas en UCLA y ha escrito libros donde explica cómo sobrevivir a ellas.
McKellar cuenta con 232 mil seguidores en Instagram los cuales fueron sorprendidos por McKellar al publicar una foto en bikini, donde deja al descubierto su estilizada figura y su marcado abdomen.
Comentarios