Show

"Winnie Cooper", mira cómo luce en bikini a sus 43 años de edad

La actriz Danica McKellar sorprende a sus fans con una imagen sensual.

Avatar de Jorge Rodarte

Por: Jorge Rodarte

"Winnie Cooper", ¿la recuerdas? Foto: Twitter

Estados Unidos.  'Winnie Cooper' vive en el recuerdo de mucha gente Fue el amor de juventud de Kevin Arnold y también de muchos seguidores de la serie.

 

'Winnie Cooper' fue interpretada por la actriz Danica McKellar quien actualmente tiene 43 años y un hijo.

Según información en distintos portales de noticias, después de protagonizar  "Los años maravillosos", Danica McKellar participó en algunas cintas y series de televisión, sin ningún papel relevante.

 

Posteriormente estudió matemáticas en UCLA y ha escrito libros donde explica cómo sobrevivir a ellas.

McKellar  cuenta con 232 mil seguidores en Instagram los cuales fueron sorprendidos por McKellar al publicar una foto en bikini, donde deja al descubierto su estilizada figura y su marcado abdomen.

 

En esta nota:
  • una actriz talentosa
  • winnie cooper
  • Danica McKellar
  • estados unidos

Comentarios

Te puede interesar