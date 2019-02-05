Dayanara Torres no está sola en su lucha contra el cáncer de piel
Son miles quienes han dedicado mensajes de motivación a la bella Dayanara Torres, tras dar a conocer que padece cáncer de piel
La actriz y modelo puertorriqueña Dayanara Torres, anunció que padece un cáncer de piel y que aguarda noticias de qué tratamiento debe recibir tras haberse sometido a dos cirugías.
Hoy tengo noticias un poco tristes, me han diagnosticado cáncer de piel, un melanoma, por una gran mancha a la que nunca presté atención, incluso aunque era nueva. Ha estado creciendo durante años y tenía una superficie irregular.
“Ya removieron gran parte de la parte de atrás de mi rodilla y otras partes donde ya se había corrido”, comentó la ex Miss Universo Dayanara Torres en un video publicado en su cuenta de Instagram, en referencia al cáncer que padece.
Soy #Guerrera As mothers we are always taking care of everyone around us... our kids, family, friends & often we forget to take care of ourselves. �� Today I have some sad news... I have been diagnosed with skin cancer "melanoma" from a big spot/mole I never paid attention to, even though it was new, it had been growing for years & had an uneven surface. �� My fiancé Louis had been begging me to have it checked & finally made an appointment himself... after a biopsy & a second surgery last Tuesday the results unfortunately are positive. Now we are waiting to see which treatment I will be receiving but they have already removed a big area from the back of my knee & also they have removed 2 lymph nodes at the top of my leg where it had already spread. Hoping it has not spread to any more areas or organs. ���� �� I have put everything in God's hands & I know he has all control... My sons although a bit scared know about my faith and know they have a warrior of a mommy! �� But if I can help anyone along the way based on my experience, it would be to tell you... PLEASE, never forget to take care of yourself. If you see something or feel something different in your body have it checked... I had no idea skin cancer could spread anywhere else in your body. . . #Guerrera #iHaveFaith #TrustGod "God doesn't give the hardest battles to his tougher soldier, he creates the toughest soldiers through Life's hardest battles". TODAY is #WorldCancerDay #RaisingAwareness
Las reacciones no se han hecho esperar y son miles lo que le han dedicado mensajes de motivación a la bella Dayanara Torres de 44 años de edad, entre ellos Olga Tañón, Ricky Martin, Luis Fonsi, Julián Gil o Clarissa Molina, entre muchos otros.
"Un abrazo fuerte Dayanara. Pa'lante guerrera. Toda la fuerza positiva del mundo contigo", manifestó Ricky Martin.
Olga Tañón manifestó: "estarás bien en el nombre del Señor! Eres buena y luchadora".
Dayanara Torres señaló que se siente fuerte pero que sus hijos Cristian y Ryan, de 18 y 15 años, “están bien aunque con mucho, mucho miedo”.
Pero saben que tienen una mamá guerrera que no se rinde, que me levanto de todas las que me ponen...más fuerte que nunca.
