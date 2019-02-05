Dayanara Torres no está sola en su lucha contra el cáncer de piel

La actriz y modelo puertorriqueña Dayanara Torres, anunció que padece un cáncer de piel y que aguarda noticias de qué tratamiento debe recibir tras haberse sometido a dos cirugías.

Hoy tengo noticias un poco tristes, me han diagnosticado cáncer de piel, un melanoma, por una gran mancha a la que nunca presté atención, incluso aunque era nueva. Ha estado creciendo durante años y tenía una superficie irregular.

“Ya removieron gran parte de la parte de atrás de mi rodilla y otras partes donde ya se había corrido”, comentó la ex Miss Universo Dayanara Torres en un video publicado en su cuenta de Instagram, en referencia al cáncer que padece.

Las reacciones no se han hecho esperar y son miles lo que le han dedicado mensajes de motivación a la bella Dayanara Torres de 44 años de edad, entre ellos Olga Tañón, Ricky Martin, Luis Fonsi, Julián Gil o Clarissa Molina, entre muchos otros.

"Un abrazo fuerte Dayanara. Pa'lante guerrera. Toda la fuerza positiva del mundo contigo", manifestó Ricky Martin.

Olga Tañón manifestó: "estarás bien en el nombre del Señor! Eres buena y luchadora".

Dayanara Torres señaló que se siente fuerte pero que sus hijos Cristian y Ryan, de 18 y 15 años, “están bien aunque con mucho, mucho miedo”.

Pero saben que tienen una mamá guerrera que no se rinde, que me levanto de todas las que me ponen...más fuerte que nunca.