Dayanara Torres y su mensaje tras vencer el cáncer de piel

En febrero de 2019 Dayanara Torres daba a conocer entre lágrimas que había sido diagnosticada con cáncer de piel, del tipo melanoma. "Soy guerrera, como madres siempre nos ocupamos de todos los que nos rodean, nuestros hijos, familiares, amigos y menudo, olvidamos cuidarnos a nosotros mismos".

Hoy tengo algunas noticias tristes, me diagnosticaron melanoma de cáncer de piel de un gran lunar, lunar al que nunca presté atención, aunque era nuevo, había estado creciendo durante años y tenía una superficie irregular.

"He puesto todo en las manos de Dios y sé que él tiene todo el control. Mis hijos, aunque están un poco asustados, saben sobre mi fe y saben que tienen una guerrera de mamá", comentó en aquel entonces la ex reina de belleza puertorriqueña y quien fuera la primera esposa del cantante Marc Anthony.

Hoy día todas esas lágrimas se volvieron felicidad en la vida de Dayanara Torres, quien ha salido victoriosa de su lucha contra el cáncer de piel que padecía. En un reciente post en su feed de Instagram compartió el siguiente mensaje:

¡Me siento tan bendecida y feliz! Me hicieron las pruebas ayer (resonancias magnéticas, tomografías computarizadas y tomografías computarizadas) y ¡todas fueron negativas!

"De ahora en adelante necesitaré hacer los mismos 3 estudios con radiación cada 3 meses durante los próximos 2 años; agradecida a Dios a quien siempre he rezado con tanta fe y ha escuchado las súplicas de mi corazón. Gracias a todos los que siempre oraron por mí, no me soltaron y me hicieron parte de su familia y sus oraciones. Gracias por sus hermosos mensajes llenos de aliento y amor. A mi madre que me tomó de la mano en cada paso del camino, mi familia y mis amigos, que siempre se preocuparon por mí y me vigilaron, o incluso me acompañaron durante este difícil camino y me enviaron hermosos mensajes para mantenerme fuerte y hacerme saber que no estaba sola".

"Esta batalla casi ha terminado, ¡2 años pasarán muy rápido y saldré de esto más fuerte que nunca!", resaltó la hermosa Dayanara Torres.

También te puede interesar:

Dayanara Torres comparte su mejor medicina contra el cáncer

Pau Dónes: tengo cáncer, pero estoy vivo, sigo tocando

Héctor Suárez habla tras su operación para erradicar el cáncer