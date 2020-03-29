Entérate de lo importante

Dayanara Torres y su mensaje tras vencer el cáncer de piel

La ex reina de belleza Dayanara Torres informó con gran alegría que sus recientes estudios, salieron negativos

Por  Francisco Inzunza

En febrero de 2019 Dayanara Torres daba a conocer entre lágrimas que había sido diagnosticada con cáncer de piel, del tipo melanoma. "Soy guerrera, como madres siempre nos ocupamos de todos los que nos rodean, nuestros hijos, familiares, amigos y menudo, olvidamos cuidarnos a nosotros mismos".

Hoy tengo algunas noticias tristes, me diagnosticaron melanoma de cáncer de piel de un gran lunar, lunar al que nunca presté atención, aunque era nuevo, había estado creciendo durante años y tenía una superficie irregular.

"He puesto todo en las manos de Dios y sé que él tiene todo el control. Mis hijos, aunque están un poco asustados, saben sobre mi fe y saben que tienen una guerrera de mamá", comentó en aquel entonces la ex reina de belleza puertorriqueña y quien fuera la primera esposa del cantante Marc Anthony.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Soy #Guerrera As mothers we are always taking care of everyone around us... our kids, family, friends & often we forget to take care of ourselves. �� Today I have some sad news... I have been diagnosed with skin cancer "melanoma" from a big spot/mole I never paid attention to, even though it was new, it had been growing for years & had an uneven surface. �� My fiancé Louis had been begging me to have it checked & finally made an appointment himself... after a biopsy & a second surgery last Tuesday the results unfortunately are positive. Now we are waiting to see which treatment I will be receiving but they have already removed a big area from the back of my knee & also they have removed 2 lymph nodes at the top of my leg where it had already spread. Hoping it has not spread to any more areas or organs. ���� �� I have put everything in God's hands & I know he has all control... My sons although a bit scared know about my faith and know they have a warrior of a mommy! �� But if I can help anyone along the way based on my experience, it would be to tell you... PLEASE, never forget to take care of yourself. If you see something or feel something different in your body have it checked... I had no idea skin cancer could spread anywhere else in your body. . #Guerrera #iHaveFaith #TrustGod "God doesn't give the hardest battles to his tougher soldier, he creates the toughest soldiers through Life's hardest battles". TODAY is #WorldCancerDay #RaisingAwareness

Una publicación compartida por Dayanara Torres (@dayanarapr)

 

Hoy día todas esas lágrimas se volvieron felicidad en la vida de Dayanara Torres, quien ha salido victoriosa de su lucha contra el cáncer de piel que padecía. En un reciente post en su feed de Instagram compartió el siguiente mensaje:

¡Me siento tan bendecida y feliz! Me hicieron las pruebas ayer (resonancias magnéticas, tomografías computarizadas y tomografías computarizadas) y ¡todas fueron negativas!

"De ahora en adelante necesitaré hacer los mismos 3 estudios con radiación cada 3 meses durante los próximos 2 años; agradecida a Dios a quien siempre he rezado con tanta fe y ha escuchado las súplicas de mi corazón. Gracias a todos los que siempre oraron por mí, no me soltaron y me hicieron parte de su familia y sus oraciones. Gracias por sus hermosos mensajes llenos de aliento y amor. A mi madre que me tomó de la mano en cada paso del camino, mi familia y mis amigos, que siempre se preocuparon por mí y me vigilaron, o incluso me acompañaron durante este difícil camino y me enviaron hermosos mensajes para mantenerme fuerte y hacerme saber que no estaba sola".

 

"Esta batalla casi ha terminado, ¡2 años pasarán muy rápido y saldré de esto más fuerte que nunca!", resaltó la hermosa Dayanara Torres.

