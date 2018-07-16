La viral foto sin maquillaje, de Drew Barrymore y Cameron Diaz
Luego de compartir protagónico en Los Ángeles de Charlie (2000), las actrices Drew Barrymore y Cameron Diaz se volvieron íntimas amigas. Desde entonces han participado en diferentes actividades y eventos, en los que suelen ser fotografiadas luciendo elegantemente maquilladas.
Sin embargo, recientemente han causado gran sensación al mostrarse al natural. Drew Barrymore compartió una foto junto a Cameron Diaz sin una gota de maquillaje.
“Sin filtros” y “sin maquillaje” son algunas de las etiquetas que agregó Drew Barrymore en su foto junto a su entrañable amiga Cameron Diaz.
Rápidamente la imagen se viralizó entre sus seguidores en Instagram.
La imagen compartida por Drew Barrymore, sigue la línea de lo que predica Cameron Diaz en sus libros "The Body Book" y "The Longevity Book".
I'm so excited to continue the conversation because learning that you can age well, will actually help you age better. If you understand how your body works then you can take action to help keep it in the best possible condition so it can carry you through a long and beautiful life. | Read my full post at www.OurBodyBook.com @thebodybook #linkinprofile #longevitybook #knowledgeispower #everyoneages
En estas publicaciones, la actriz aconseja a las mujeres a aceptarse tal como son. En su momento, durante la promoción de sus libros, Cameron Diaz comentó:
Estoy muy feliz de poder continuar con esta conversación sobre cómo se puede envejecer bien si entendemos cómo funciona nuestro cuerpo, si somos conscientes de cómo cuidarlo para vivir una hermosa vida.
Hello Ladies! Happy Fall! Hope everyone is enjoying this glorious time of year; the chillier air, the changing and falling leaves; all of the markers of another year coming to a close, and a hint at the new one about to unfold. I first wanted to thank all of you who answered our call this past summer to send in any questions you might have about aging in a female body. I am so grateful for your participation, as it allowed us to address your inquries in the next volume of the @TheBodyBook. It is centered around the mental, physical and emotional journey of aging. And as we diligently put the finishing touches on the book, we’d like to ask for your help once more. This book is for you and about you and that’s why we’d like to see you on the cover. Much like the cover of the Body Book, under the jacket, were we featured women of all different shapes, sizes, builds and ethnicities. We would like for you to feel represented again, this time to show where you are in your process of aging. So we invite you to take a picture of yourself. It should look much like the one I have here; against a plain background, this general framing-you can crop closer to a portrait, and the higher-def the better! We’d like to see more of that beautiful face of yours than the body this time. And if you want to snap one with yourself and your mom and your daughter together, or any multiple generations or expressions of your journey with aging, we’d love to see those, too! And for the 50 we use on the actual cover, we’ll send you a signed copy of the book when it hits bookstores in April. So be yourself with it, be brave with it, have fun with it, and we can’t wait to see. Thank you again and Happy Selfie-ing!! Ox, Cameron To submit, click the link in my profile.
