Duffy revela el motivo por el que se alejó de los escenarios
Duffy es una cantante de balada pop muy popular pero se alejó de los escenarios por un terrible problema
La cantante ganadora del Grammy, Duffy, dice que ha estado fuera del centro de atención pública durante años para concentrarse en recuperarse de ser "drogada, violada y mantenida cautiva durante algunos días".
La artista galesa dijo en una reveladora publicación de Instagram el martes que le tomó tiempo recuperarse y le pidió a sus fanáticos que la apoyaran. Ella dijo que compartió más en una entrevista que se publicará pronto.
“¿Te preguntas por qué no elegí usar mi voz para expresar mi dolor? No quería mostrarle al mundo la tristeza en mis ojos. Me pregunté: "¿Cómo puedo cantar desde el corazón si está roto?" Y lentamente se rompió ", escribió.
You can only imagine the amount of times I thought about writing this. The way I would write it, how I would feel thereafter. Well, not entirely sure why now is the right time, and what it is that feels exciting and liberating for me to talk. I cannot explain it. Many of you wonder what happened to me, where did I disappear to and why. A journalist contacted me, he found a way to reach me and I told him everything this past summer. He was kind and it felt so amazing to finally speak. The truth is, and please trust me I am ok and safe now, I was raped and drugged and held captive over some days. Of course I survived. The recovery took time. There’s no light way to say it. But I can tell you in the last decade, the thousands and thousands of days I committed to wanting to feel the sunshine in my heart again, the sun does now shine. You wonder why I did not choose to use my voice to express my pain? I did not want to show the world the sadness in my eyes. I asked myself, how can I sing from the heart if it is broken? And slowly it unbroke. In the following weeks I will be posting a spoken interview. If you have any questions I would like to answer them, in the spoken interview, if I can. I have a sacred love and sincere appreciation for your kindness over the years. You have been friends. I want to thank you for that x Duffy Please respect this is a gentle move for me to make, for myself, and I do not want any intrusion to my family. Please support me to make this a positive experience.
El álbum debut de Duffy en 2008, "Rockferry", ganó el mejor álbum vocal pop Grammy. La canción "Mercy" del álbum encabezó la lista de singles del Reino Unido. Lanzó su segundo álbum, "Endlessly", en 2010, pero apenas ha lanzado desde entonces.
Ella no reveló más detalles y pidió respeto durante su "movimiento gentil" para revelar más. Un representante de Duffy no respondió de inmediato un mensaje en busca de comentarios.
“Si tiene alguna pregunta, me gustaría responderlas, en la entrevista oral, si puedo. Tengo un amor sagrado y un sincero aprecio por su amabilidad a lo largo de los años. Han sido amigos Quiero agradecerte por eso ”, escribió.
