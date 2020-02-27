Duffy revela el motivo por el que se alejó de los escenarios

La cantante ganadora del Grammy, Duffy, dice que ha estado fuera del centro de atención pública durante años para concentrarse en recuperarse de ser "drogada, violada y mantenida cautiva durante algunos días".

La artista galesa dijo en una reveladora publicación de Instagram el martes que le tomó tiempo recuperarse y le pidió a sus fanáticos que la apoyaran. Ella dijo que compartió más en una entrevista que se publicará pronto.

“¿Te preguntas por qué no elegí usar mi voz para expresar mi dolor? No quería mostrarle al mundo la tristeza en mis ojos. Me pregunté: "¿Cómo puedo cantar desde el corazón si está roto?" Y lentamente se rompió ", escribió.

El álbum debut de Duffy en 2008, "Rockferry", ganó el mejor álbum vocal pop Grammy. La canción "Mercy" del álbum encabezó la lista de singles del Reino Unido. Lanzó su segundo álbum, "Endlessly", en 2010, pero apenas ha lanzado desde entonces.

Ella no reveló más detalles y pidió respeto durante su "movimiento gentil" para revelar más. Un representante de Duffy no respondió de inmediato un mensaje en busca de comentarios.

“Si tiene alguna pregunta, me gustaría responderlas, en la entrevista oral, si puedo. Tengo un amor sagrado y un sincero aprecio por su amabilidad a lo largo de los años. Han sido amigos Quiero agradecerte por eso ”, escribió.