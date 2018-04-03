Show

Dwayne Johnson revela depresión, intento de suicidio de mamá

El actor tuvo su propio periodo oscuro cuando sus lesiones, acabaron con su sueño de ser jugador profesional de fútbol americano
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson dice que “la depresión nunca discrimina”.

El actor Dwayne Johnson habló de su propia lucha con la depresión, y de un intento de suicidio de su madre luego que fueron desalojados, en una entrevista con el Sunday Express.

Dwayne Johnson, de 45 años de edad, relató que su madre se bajó del auto en la autopista Interestatal 65 en Nashville y caminó de cara al tráfico. Señaló que él la agarró y la jaló hacia el arcén y que su madre no recuerda nada de lo sucedido.

The Rock reveló que él tuvo su propio periodo oscuro cuando sus lesiones acabaron con su sueño de ser jugador profesional de fútbol americano. Con el tiempo, resaltó, viró al ring de lucha libre y comenzó su carrera como actor en el 2000.

Dwayne Johnson dijo que él y su madre han sanado: 

Pero siempre debemos hacer lo mejor posible por prestar atención cuando otra persona está adolorida.

 

