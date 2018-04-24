Dwayne Johnson y sus palabras que toda mujer aplaudirá
Dwayne Johnson, mejor conocido en Hollywood como “La Roca”, tiene como destino estar rodeado de hermosas mujeres y para prueba de esto, es que se ha convertido en padre por tercera ocasión y de nueva cuenta de una niña.
Girl power. To every woman out there ‘round the world - all ages and races - I proudly stand by your side to always honor, protect and respect. Especially, the loves of my life at home. Now if I can just get Jazzy to say the daddy is the most handsome, brilliant, sexiest man alive part, then we all gonna be cool. #MyAnchors #InternationalWomensDay
Fue en su cuenta de Instagram donde el destacado actor Dwayne Johnson presentó a la pequeña Tiana Gia, y todo ello junto a un potente discurso.
Fui criado y rodeado por mujeres fuertes y amorosas toda mi vida, pero después de participar en el nacimiento de Tia, es difícil expresar el nuevo nivel de amor, respeto y admiración que tengo por Lauren Hashian (su pareja) y todas las mamás y mujeres que existen.
Además Dwayne Johnson agregó un mensaje a todos los hombres del mundo:
Si realmente quiere comprender el momento más poderoso y primordial que la vida ofrecerá jamás, vea nacer a su hijo. Es un cambio de vida, y el respeto y la admiración que tiene por una mujer, será infinito para siempre.
Skin to skin. Our mana. Blessed and proud to bring another strong girl into this world. Tiana Gia Johnson came into this world like a force of nature and Mama @laurenhashianofficial labored and delivered like a true rockstar. I was raised and surrounded by strong, loving women all my life, but after participating in baby Tia’s delivery, it’s hard to express the new level of love, respect and admiration I have for @laurenhashianofficial and all mamas and women out there. Word to the wise gentlemen, it’s critical to be by your lady’s head when she’s delivering, being as supportive as you can.. holding hands, holding legs, whatever you can do. But, if you really want to understand the single most powerful and primal moment life will ever offer - watch your child being born. Its a life changer and the respect and admiration you have for a woman, will forever be boundless. And to my third and youngest daughter, Tiana Gia - like I did when your two older sisters Simone Alexandra and Jasmine Lia were born, you have my word, I’ll love, protect, guide and make ya laugh for the rest of my life. Your crazy dad has many responsibilities and wears many hats in this big ol’ world, but being your dad will always be the one I’m most proud to wear. Oh and one more thing.. you’re gonna love rollin’ in daddy’s pick up truck. #TianaGiaJohnson�� #3rdDaughter #BlessesAndGratefulMan #ImInTROUBLE
Finalmente, a su recién nacida hija le escribió lo siguiente: "te amaré, protegeré, guiaré y haré reír por el resto de mi vida".
“Tu padre loco tiene muchas responsabilidades y luce muchos sombreros en este gran mundo, pero ser tu papá siempre será el que más me enorgullezco de usar. Ah, y una cosa más ...te va a encantar subir en la camioneta de papá”.
Was so proud and excited to watch Jumanji with my man and congratulations to everybody who was a part of it because the movie is SO good!!! Felt so good to sit in the theater and laugh out loud @therock @kevinhart4real @jackblack @karengillanofficial @danygarciaco @hhgarcia41 and even shed a tear at the end. Congratulations all!!.. saw a few men tear up around me but I promised I won’t name names lol ;) Thank you for a night of magic @therock ❤️ and for palming our belly! ��✨✨✨#Jumanji
