El elenco de Zoey 101 conmueve a sus fans con inesperada reunión

Después de 11 largos años el elenco se reunió y los fans se conmovieron al verlos juntos

Por  Gilberto Coronel

Después de 11 años el elenco tuvo una emotiva reunión | Instagram

La serie de 'Zoey 101' sin duda marcó a toda una generación, ahora el elenco tuvo una emotiva reunión 11 años después de la transmisión de su último capítulo.

Victoria Justice, Paul Butcher, Matthew Underwood, Sean Rio Flynn-Amir, Erin Sanders, Christopher Massey y Jack Salvatore se juntaron para cenar, pero sin Jamie Lynn Spears, quién interpretó a Zoey, pues por motivos de trabajo estaba en Atlanta.

 

Además, los actores tuvieron la presencia de el productor de la serie de Nickelondeon, Dan Schneider, todo el elenco hizo una videollamada con Jamie Lynn, desafortunadamente fue sin éxito, ya que la actriz se había quedado dormida por el cansancio que tenía.

Todos los protagonistas de la serie estuvieron subiendo a sus redes sociales la cena y su convivencia, con fotografías y vídeos, además de intepretar 'Follow Me', el tema principal de la serie que se canceló en 2008 por el embarazo de la hermana de Britney Spears.

 
 
