El elenco de Zoey 101 conmueve a sus fans con inesperada reunión
Después de 11 largos años el elenco se reunió y los fans se conmovieron al verlos juntos
La serie de 'Zoey 101' sin duda marcó a toda una generación, ahora el elenco tuvo una emotiva reunión 11 años después de la transmisión de su último capítulo.
Victoria Justice, Paul Butcher, Matthew Underwood, Sean Rio Flynn-Amir, Erin Sanders, Christopher Massey y Jack Salvatore se juntaron para cenar, pero sin Jamie Lynn Spears, quién interpretó a Zoey, pues por motivos de trabajo estaba en Atlanta.
Además, los actores tuvieron la presencia de el productor de la serie de Nickelondeon, Dan Schneider, todo el elenco hizo una videollamada con Jamie Lynn, desafortunadamente fue sin éxito, ya que la actriz se había quedado dormida por el cansancio que tenía.
Todos los protagonistas de la serie estuvieron subiendo a sus redes sociales la cena y su convivencia, con fotografías y vídeos, además de intepretar 'Follow Me', el tema principal de la serie que se canceló en 2008 por el embarazo de la hermana de Britney Spears.
This video makes me so happy. Zoey 101 was such a big part of my life & I have memories with these people that will last a lifetime. Reuniting with them all last night was really something special��. There were moments where we were all laughing & I would look around at all their faces and just smile. Because it really felt like nothing had changed. Like I was a teenager again filming this show that changed my life & touched so many people. Anyway, I love you guys!!! @mattunderwood @rioflynn @erinzariah @paulbutcher @chrismasseytmb @abbywilde P.S. We missed you @jamielynnspears. See you at the next one ��❤️ And thank you @danwarp for working your magic & making all this happen!!! Oh and also for seeing little 12 year old me, believing in her & casting her in a show that would change her life. ���� More pics to come ��
