Ellos fueron los ganadores de los Globos de Oro 2018
CINE:
Mejor película de drama: "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
Mejor película musical o de comedia: ''Lady Bird"
Mejor director: Guillermo del Toro, "The Shape of Water"
¡Orgullo latino! #guillermodeltoro gana Mejor Director en @goldenglobes por la película #theshapeofwater. ¡Felicidades! ���� —- @goldenglobes ・・・ Guillermo Del Toro (@RealGDT) - Best Director - Motion Picture - The Shape of Water (@shapeofwatermovie). Photo by Ramona Rosales (@ramona_rosales). #GoldenGlobes
Mejor actriz, drama: Frances McDormand, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
Mejor actor, drama: Gary Oldman, "Darkest Hour"
Mejor actriz, musical o comedia: Saoirse Ronan, "Lady Bird"
Mejor actor, musical o comedia: James Franco, "The Disaster Artist"
Mejor actriz de reparto: Allison Janney, "I, Tonya"
Mejor actor de reparto: Sam Rockwell, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
Mejor película en lengua extranjera: "In the Fade" (Alemania/Francia)
Mejor cinta animada: ''Coco"
Mejor guión: Martin McDonagh, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
Mejor música original: Alexandre Desplat, "The Shape of Water"
Mejor canción original: "This Is Me", The Greatest Showman
TELEVISIÓN
Mejor serie de drama: ''The Handmaid's Tale"
Mejor actriz, serie de drama: Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid’s Tale"
Mejor actor, serie de drama: Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"
Mejor serie de comedia o musical: "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
Mejor actriz, serie de comedia o musical: Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
Mejor actor, serie de comedia o musical: Aziz Ansari, "Master of None"
Mejor miniserie o película hecha para TV: "Big Little Lies"
Mejor actriz, miniserie o película hecha para TV: Nicole Kidman,"Big Little Lies"
Mejor actor, miniserie o película hecha para TV: Ewan McGregor, "Fargo"
Mejor actriz de reparto, serie, miniserie o película hecha para TV: Laura Dern, "Big Little Lies"
Mejor actor de reparto, serie, miniserie o película hecha para TV: Alexander Skarsgård, "Big Little lies"
