Ellos ganan en los American Music Awards 2017

La 45 edición de los premios American Music Awards se realizó en Los Ángeles y fue una ceremonia especial, pues, entre otros números, se consumó el regreso de Selena Gómez a los escenarios (tras los problemas médicos que casi le costaron la vida), el debut del grupo surcoreano BTS causó sensación.

El cantante Bruno Mars se quedó con el premio más importante de los AMAs 2017: Artista del Año. El intérprete tenía ocho nominaciones.

En tanto, Luis Fonsi y Daddy Yankee convirtieron a "Despacito" en la Colaboración del Año.

ARTISTA DEL AÑO

Bruno Mars

The Chainsmokers

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Ed Sheeran



MEJOR ÁLBUM POP/ROCK

Bruno Mars – 24K Magic

Drake – More Life

The Weeknd –Starboy



MEJOR GRUPO POP/ROCK

The Chainsmokers



MEJOR ARTISTA MASCULINO POP/ROCK

Bruno Mars

Drake

Ed Sheeran



MEJOR ARTISTA FEMENINA POP/ROCK

Alessia Cara

Lady Gaga

Rihanna

Christina Aguilera. Foto: Twitter



MEJOR CANCIÓN POP ROCK

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber – "Despacito"

Ed Sheeran – "Shape of You"

The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey – "Closer"



ARTISTA NUEVO

James Arthur

Niall Horan

Julia Michaels

Post Malone

Rae Sremmurd



COLABORACIÓN DEL AÑO

The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey, "Closer"

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber, "Despacito"

DJ Khaled feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne, "I'm The One"

Maroon 5 feat. Kendrick Lamar, "Don't Wanna Know"

The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk, "Starboy"



TOUR DEL AÑO

Garth Brooks

Coldplay

U2



VIDEO DEL AÑO

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee, "Despacito"

Bruno Mars, "That's What I Like"

Ed Sheeran, "Shape of You"



ARTISTA FAVORITO MASCULINO – COUNTRY

Keith Urban

Thank you to our amazing fans for voting for us this year! 2018 is going to be a great year of new music! Get ready! pic.twitter.com/lOBtIV8RN4 — THE CHAINSMOKERS (@TheChainsmokers) 20 de noviembre de 2017



ARTISTA FAVORITA FEMENINA – COUNTRY

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood



GRUPO O DÚO FAVORITO – COUNTRY

Florida Georgia Line

Little Big Town

Old Dominion



ÁLBUM FAVORITO – COUNTRY

Jason Aldean, They Don't Know

Chris Stapleton, From a Room:, Vol. 1

Keith Urban, Ripcord

My brother @kevinjonas and my sister in law @daniellejonas planned this all and then took this video of the live TV feed... this may be my favorite red carpet moment ever. I love my sweet sweet niece Alena! The #amas were one to be remembered this year for so many reasons. pic.twitter.com/oZFDwNmVS7 — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) 20 de noviembre de 2017



CANCIÓN FAVORITA– COUNTRY

Sam Hunt, "Body Like a Back Road"

Jon Pardi, "Dirt on My Boots"

Keith Urban, "Blue Ain't Your Color"



ARTISTA FAVORITO – RAP/HIP-HOP

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Migos



ÁLBUM FAVORITO – RAP/HIP-HOP

Drake, More Life

Kendrick Lamar, Damn

Migos, Culture

This made my night.. getting to meet the great and talented Khalid! ❤ pic.twitter.com/R9x63mEK6R — Lea Michele (@LeaMichele) 20 de noviembre de 2017



CANCIÓN FAVORITA – RAP/HIP-HOP

DJ Khaled feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne, "I'm The One"

ARTISTA MASCULINO FAVORITO – SOUL/R&B

Childish Gambino

Bruno Mars

The Weeknd



ARTISTA FAVORITA FEMENINA – SOUL/R&B

Beyonce

Kehlani

Rihanna



ÁLBUM FAVORITO – SOUL/R&B

Childish Gambino, Awaken My Love!

Bruno Mars, 24K Magic

The Weeknd, Starboy



CANCIÓN FAVORITA – SOUL/R&B

Khalid, "Location"

Bruno Mars, "That's What I Like"

The Weeknd, "Starboy"



ARTISTA FAVORITO – ALTERNATIVE ROCK

Imagine Dragons

Linkin Park

Twenty One Pilots



ARTISTA FAVORITO – ADULT CONTEMPORARY

Shawn Mendes

ARTISTA FAVORITO– LATIN

Luis Fonsi

Daddy Yankee

Shakira



ARTISTA FAVORITO – CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL

Lauren Daigle

MercyMe

Chris Tomlin



ARTISTA FAVORITO – ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC (EDM)

The Chainsmokers



TOP SOUNDTRACK

Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2

Moana

Trolls