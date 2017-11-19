Conéctate a El Debate

Ellos ganan en los American Music Awards 2017

Entre lo más emotivo de la noche, el homenaje a las divas Diana Ross y Whitney Houston.

La 45 edición de los premios American Music Awards se realizó en Los Ángeles y fue una ceremonia especial, pues, entre otros números, se consumó el regreso de Selena Gómez a los escenarios (tras los problemas médicos que casi le costaron la vida), el debut del grupo surcoreano BTS causó sensación.

 

El cantante Bruno Mars se quedó con el premio más importante de los AMAs 2017: Artista del Año. El intérprete tenía ocho nominaciones.

 

 
 

En tanto, Luis Fonsi y Daddy Yankee convirtieron a "Despacito" en la Colaboración del Año.

 

ARTISTA DEL AÑO
Bruno Mars
The Chainsmokers
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Ed Sheeran

 

 
MEJOR ÁLBUM POP/ROCK 
Bruno Mars – 24K Magic
Drake – More Life
The Weeknd –Starboy
 
MEJOR GRUPO POP/ROCK
The Chainsmokers

 
MEJOR ARTISTA MASCULINO POP/ROCK
Bruno Mars
Drake
Ed Sheeran
 
MEJOR ARTISTA FEMENINA POP/ROCK
Alessia Cara
Lady Gaga
Rihanna

Christina Aguilera. Foto: Twitter

 
MEJOR CANCIÓN POP ROCK
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber – "Despacito"
Ed Sheeran – "Shape of You"
The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey – "Closer"

 
ARTISTA NUEVO
James Arthur
Niall Horan
Julia Michaels
Post Malone
Rae Sremmurd

 
COLABORACIÓN DEL AÑO
The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey, "Closer"
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber, "Despacito"
DJ Khaled feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne, "I'm The One"
Maroon 5 feat. Kendrick Lamar, "Don't Wanna Know"
The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk, "Starboy"

 
TOUR DEL AÑO
Garth Brooks
Coldplay
U2
 
VIDEO DEL AÑO
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee, "Despacito"
Bruno Mars, "That's What I Like"
Ed Sheeran, "Shape of You"
 
ARTISTA FAVORITO MASCULINO – COUNTRY
Keith Urban

 
ARTISTA FAVORITA FEMENINA – COUNTRY
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood
 
GRUPO O DÚO FAVORITO – COUNTRY
Florida Georgia Line
Little Big Town
Old Dominion
 
ÁLBUM FAVORITO – COUNTRY
Jason Aldean, They Don't Know
Chris Stapleton, From a Room:, Vol. 1
Keith Urban, Ripcord

 
CANCIÓN FAVORITA– COUNTRY
Sam Hunt, "Body Like a Back Road"
Jon Pardi, "Dirt on My Boots"
Keith Urban, "Blue Ain't Your Color"
 
ARTISTA FAVORITO – RAP/HIP-HOP
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Migos
 
ÁLBUM FAVORITO – RAP/HIP-HOP
Drake, More Life
Kendrick Lamar, Damn
Migos, Culture

 
CANCIÓN FAVORITA – RAP/HIP-HOP
DJ Khaled feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne, "I'm The One"

 

ARTISTA MASCULINO FAVORITO – SOUL/R&B
Childish Gambino
Bruno Mars
The Weeknd
 
ARTISTA FAVORITA FEMENINA – SOUL/R&B
Beyonce
Kehlani
Rihanna
 

 

ÁLBUM FAVORITO – SOUL/R&B
Childish Gambino, Awaken My Love!
Bruno Mars, 24K Magic
The Weeknd, Starboy
 
CANCIÓN FAVORITA – SOUL/R&B
Khalid, "Location"
Bruno Mars, "That's What I Like"
The Weeknd, "Starboy"
 
ARTISTA FAVORITO – ALTERNATIVE ROCK
Imagine Dragons
Linkin Park
Twenty One Pilots
 
ARTISTA FAVORITO – ADULT CONTEMPORARY
Shawn Mendes


 

ARTISTA FAVORITO– LATIN
Luis Fonsi
Daddy Yankee
Shakira
 
ARTISTA FAVORITO – CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL
Lauren Daigle
MercyMe
Chris Tomlin

 
ARTISTA FAVORITO – ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC (EDM)
The Chainsmokers
 
TOP SOUNDTRACK
Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2
Moana
Trolls