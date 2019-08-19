Selecciona tu región
Elton John teme que la historia de la princesa Diana se repita

El cantante teme que la historia de su amiga se repita con el príncipe Harry y pide a los medios que tomen su distancia de la familia real

Por  Gilberto Coronel

El cantante quiere proteger a el príncipe Harry y a su familia(EFE)

El cantante quiere proteger a el príncipe Harry y a su familia | EFE

Elton John quiere que los medios se alejen de el príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle, pues asegura que si continúan hostigándolos terminarán como la princesa Diana.

El cantante se encuentra furioso por varias criticas hacia la pareja real, ellos visitaron a Elton en Francia con motivo de abogar por los problemas ambientales.

 

Sir John se encuentra profundamente angustiado por los relatos distorsionados y maliciosos del Duque y la Duquesa de Sussex, quienes lo visitaron la semana pasada.

Él cantante siente la necesidad de proteger a Harry y a su familia de la prensa, quienes por hostigar a la princesa Diana la llevaron hasta la muerte.

Además, el interprete de 'Your Song' defendió a la pareja, asegurando que el viaje a su casa fue para tomar un descanso pacífico después de un año agitado y su dedicación a la caridad, por ello se requirió un jet privado, por razones de seguridad.

Debido al compromiso de Harry con el medio ambiente, John informó que se aseguró de que el vuelo fuera neutral en carbono.

No es novedad que Elton John y la princesa Diana fueron muy buenos amigos, él busca claramente cuidar a su hijo, tras el gran cariño que le tenía a la fallecida.

 
