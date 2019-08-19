Elton John teme que la historia de la princesa Diana se repita
El cantante teme que la historia de su amiga se repita con el príncipe Harry y pide a los medios que tomen su distancia de la familia real
Elton John quiere que los medios se alejen de el príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle, pues asegura que si continúan hostigándolos terminarán como la princesa Diana.
El cantante se encuentra furioso por varias criticas hacia la pareja real, ellos visitaron a Elton en Francia con motivo de abogar por los problemas ambientales.
Sir John se encuentra profundamente angustiado por los relatos distorsionados y maliciosos del Duque y la Duquesa de Sussex, quienes lo visitaron la semana pasada.
I am deeply distressed by today’s distorted and malicious account in the press surrounding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s private stay at my home in Nice last week. Prince Harry’s Mother, Diana Princess Of Wales was one of my dearest friends. I feel a profound sense of obligation to protect Harry and his family from the unnecessary press intrusion that contributed to Diana’s untimely death. After a hectic year continuing their hard work and dedication to charity, David and I wanted the young family to have a private holiday inside the safety and tranquility of our home. To maintain a high level of much-needed protection, we provided them with a private jet flight. To support Prince Harry’s commitment to the environment, we ensured their flight was carbon neutral, by making the appropriate contribution to Carbon Footprint™ I highly respect and applaud both Harry and Meghan’s commitment to charity and I’m calling on the press to cease these relentless and untrue assassinations on their character that are spuriously crafted on an almost daily basis.
Él cantante siente la necesidad de proteger a Harry y a su familia de la prensa, quienes por hostigar a la princesa Diana la llevaron hasta la muerte.
Además, el interprete de 'Your Song' defendió a la pareja, asegurando que el viaje a su casa fue para tomar un descanso pacífico después de un año agitado y su dedicación a la caridad, por ello se requirió un jet privado, por razones de seguridad.
Debido al compromiso de Harry con el medio ambiente, John informó que se aseguró de que el vuelo fuera neutral en carbono.
No es novedad que Elton John y la princesa Diana fueron muy buenos amigos, él busca claramente cuidar a su hijo, tras el gran cariño que le tenía a la fallecida.
