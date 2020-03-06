Emily Estefan, la bella hija de Gloria Estefan que pocos conocen
Emily Estefan, hija de Gloria Estefan y Emilio Estefan, tiene 25 años de edad y se dedica también al mundo de la música
Gloria Estefan y Emilio Estefan son dos de las personalidades en el mundo del espectáculo internacional con más poder y fama en los últimos años. Ambos llevan juntos como pareja más de treinta años y son padres de Emily.
Emily Estefan, hija de Gloria Estefan y Emilio Estefan, tiene actualmente 25 años de edad y heredó de sus famosos padres el gusto por la música.
Home for the Holidays was truly incredible. To begin with... legendary artists that changed the world for the better were walking the halls, and electrifying the air. And beyond that, opening their hearts with smiles, conversation, and warmth. Then .. of course .. unbelievable performances filled with passion, laughs, and musicianship. All supporting the incredible cause that is @truecolorsunited .. And how could I forget the queen of the night @cyndilauper.. who sounds as incredible as she looks. I am beyond humbled to have been a part of such a special, and important event. Thank you @cyndilauper and team!! And thank you @truecolorsunited #homefortheholidays for all the positive change you inject into this planet! Can’t wait to share clips and more pics from the show when I get em’! ��✨���� Peace, Love, and good vibes alllll day �� makeup: @melina.farhadi ��: Styling: ����: @holagemeny
De acuerdo a reporte en distintos portales de noticias, a principios de 2017 lanzó su álbum debut Take Whatever You Want, el cual le ayudó a realizar Emilio, su padre y el que le ha dado muchas satisfacciones.
I wish everyone could feel the love and light bursting from these incredible humans on a daily basis. We are all blessed with our personalized journey in this life, and I don’t know what I did to deserve these souls guiding and loving me... but gosh am I blessed to have them. Never take the ones who truly love you for granted, life is spending time with people you love and making them smile. Los AMO! ������✨��
Emily radica entre Nueva York y Miami, Florida, Estados Unidos y ha tenido oportunidad de cantar en distintos festivales de estas ciudades, entre otras, donde ha dado a conocer su propuesta musical.
Emily es fanática del rock, el jazz, el neo soul y el funk, lo ha expresado en distintas entrevistas que le han hecho.
A través de Instagram, Emily comparte con sus seguidores de sus logros profesionales y entre los personales, también se refiere mucho al gran amor que siente por Gemeny Hernández, su pareja sentimental.
Feliz aniversario para mi persona delicada, audaz, inteligente, importante, honesta, cariñosa, divertida, valiente, compasiva, paciente, ruda, talentosa y la más hermosa... Flor de luna”, le dijo el 14 de diciembre de 2017, para festejar por un aniversario más juntas.
Emily es una joven muy unida a sus padres y los acompaña en la mayoría de los momentos más importantes en sus vidas profesionales y como pareja.
Momma Bear, I can never find the correct words to encompass your glory. You are truly one of a kind. You constantly place others in front of yourself because you care about the state of the world and happiness of others before your own. You are a fountain of inspiration, strength, and beauty. You are perpetually evolving and teaching others about the true value of love and connection. Each day you make Abuela proud, you make me proud, and you make the world proud to have you on its surface, making it a better place. I love you so much. Happy Mother’s Day, to a mother for the books.
Durante 2019, por ejemplo, Emilio y Gloria recibieron el prestigioso Premio Gershwin a la Canción Popular, en Washington D.C., y estuvo presente con ellos en la ceremonia.
La guapa joven desde niña vivió involucrada con el mundo de la música y se mostró interesada por ella, de modo que se preparó y actualmente se dedica a ella.
Tonight is the NIGHTTTT!!! @quincydjones is one of the most incredible HUMAN BEINGS I have ever had the pleasure of being around, let alone a legend. I can’t wait for everyone to join the celebration tonight on @bet ❤️see you at 8pm ET to honor one of the most incredible men in history. It’s always an honor to share the stage with @gloriaestefan ����and for an event like Q’s birthday??? It was hard not to cry on stage. I wish we could do more! I love you Q. See you all at 8pm!��trust me .. you don’t want to miss all of the incredible performances ��❤️����������
