Emily Estefan, la bella hija de Gloria Estefan que pocos conocen

Gloria Estefan y Emilio Estefan son dos de las personalidades en el mundo del espectáculo internacional con más poder y fama en los últimos años. Ambos llevan juntos como pareja más de treinta años y son padres de Emily.

Emily Estefan, hija de Gloria Estefan y Emilio Estefan, tiene actualmente 25 años de edad y heredó de sus famosos padres el gusto por la música.

De acuerdo a reporte en distintos portales de noticias, a principios de 2017 lanzó su álbum debut Take Whatever You Want, el cual le ayudó a realizar Emilio, su padre y el que le ha dado muchas satisfacciones.

Emily radica entre Nueva York y Miami, Florida, Estados Unidos y ha tenido oportunidad de cantar en distintos festivales de estas ciudades, entre otras, donde ha dado a conocer su propuesta musical.

Emily es fanática del rock, el jazz, el neo soul y el funk, lo ha expresado en distintas entrevistas que le han hecho.

A través de Instagram, Emily comparte con sus seguidores de sus logros profesionales y entre los personales, también se refiere mucho al gran amor que siente por Gemeny Hernández, su pareja sentimental.

Feliz aniversario para mi persona delicada, audaz, inteligente, importante, honesta, cariñosa, divertida, valiente, compasiva, paciente, ruda, talentosa y la más hermosa... Flor de luna”, le dijo el 14 de diciembre de 2017, para festejar por un aniversario más juntas.

Emily es una joven muy unida a sus padres y los acompaña en la mayoría de los momentos más importantes en sus vidas profesionales y como pareja.

Durante 2019, por ejemplo, Emilio y Gloria recibieron el prestigioso Premio Gershwin a la Canción Popular, en Washington D.C., y estuvo presente con ellos en la ceremonia.

La guapa joven desde niña vivió involucrada con el mundo de la música y se mostró interesada por ella, de modo que se preparó y actualmente se dedica a ella.