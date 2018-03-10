Emma Watson ¿conquistada por un joven actor de la serie Glee?
Pese a que a Emma Watson le gusta mantener su vida personal en privado, la farándula estadounidense se las arregló para conocer quién es la nueva conquista de la actriz que saltó a la fama en su rol de Hermione Granger, de la saga de Harry Potter.
Al parecer Emma Watson tiene un nuevo hombre en su vida. Se trata del actor Chord Overstreet, más conocido por su papel de Sam Evans en la serie de televisión Glee. Los rumores de una posible relación empezaron a circular luego de que ambos fueron vistos en la fiesta de Vanity Fair tras la ceremonia de los Oscars.
Emma Watson fue vista caminando tomada de la mano de Chord Overstreet, ayer viernes por las calles de Los Ángeles, informó UsWeekly. Una fuente confirmó a People que la intérprete y el actor y músico están saliendo.
"Es loco, pero sí, se están conociendo, aunque Emma quiere mantener la relación en silencio y privada", dijo una fuente a People.
Emma Watson, difícil para ella un romance en privado
Emma Watson se separó en noviembre del 2017 del empresario William “Mack” Knight, tras dos años de relación.
Durante la fiesta de Vanity Fair, Emma Watson estuvo junto al actor Chord Overstreet socializando con otras celebridades como Jennifer Garner y James Corden. Otra fuente cercana a la pareja afirmó: "son amigos, pero no están en una relación".
En el 2017 la protagonista de Harry Potter habló con la revista Vanity Fair sobre lo difícil que es para ella mantener su vida amorosa privada.
Quiero ser consistente: no puedo hablar de mi novio en una entrevista y después pretender que la gente y los paparazzi no me saquen fotos caminando o en mi casa. No se pueden tener ambas cosas.
Hasta el momento, ninguno de los dos actores ha comentado algo respecto.
