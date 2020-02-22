Emma Watson es captada en amoroso momento con su pareja
La actriz Emma Watson tiene una relación de pareja y las imágenes que le dan la vuelta al mundo lo comprueban
Lectura rápida
La famosa actriz Emma Watson, quien nació en París, Francia, tiene una relación de pareja y las imágenes que le dan la vuelta al mundo lo comprueban. Meses atrás había manifestado que estaba sola sentimentalmente hablando.
Circulan en redes sociales imágenes en las que se ve a Emma Watson disfrutando de la compañía de su pareja sentimental. Ambos fueron fotografiados en una isla situada en el Mar Mediterráneo, cerca de Mallorca, Menorca e Ibiza.
Emma Watson, de 29 años de edad y quien principalmente conocida por haber interpretado a Hermione Granger en la saga de películas de Harry Potter, al parecer está enamorada.
Las fotografías hablan por sí solas. A Emma y a su supuesta nueva pareja se les ve muy enamorados. Se encuentran en un yate y abrazados.
�� New Photo ��— We Love Emma Watson (@GiacomaGs) February 17, 2020
�� #EmmaWatson and her boyfriend spending Valentine's day in Formentera [February 14, 2020]��
© Emma Watson Update �� pic.twitter.com/UtwascoKsu
En declaraciones a la revista Vogue , meses atrás Emma comentó que no tenía pareja a su lado, que su única pareja era "ella misma" y era feliz así.
A Emma recientemente se le vio en cine en la película Mujercitas, protagonizada por ella, cuya historia está basada en el libro homónimo de Louisa May Alcott.
