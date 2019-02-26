Esclerosis múltiple, la terrible enfermedad que padece Selma Blair

El pasado octubre del 2018 la actriz Selma Blair sorprendía al mundo con una impactante noticia. Ella informó que padece esclerosis múltiple, una enfermedad degenerativa que no tiene cura.

La actriz estadounidense de cine y televisión Selma Blair reveló a través de una publicación en Instagram que fue diagnosticada con esclerosis múltiple, la cual afecta sus sistema nervioso central y como afecta su vida cotidiana.

“Estoy inválida. A veces me caigo. Dejo caer cosas. Me memoria se nubla y el lado izquierdo de mi cuerpo le pide direcciones a un GPS descompuesto”.

"Desde mi diagnóstico a las diez y media de la noche del 16 de agosto, he tenido amor y apoyo de mis amigos".

La actriz de las películas "Juegos Sexuales", "Hellboy" y "Legalmente Rubia", dio un mensaje de aliento y valentía, pues señaló que a pesar de todas las dificultades está agradecida por tener trabajo y espera que su experiencia sirva para dar esperanza.

Gracias al respaldo del elenco y la producción del show de Netflix que está filmando, así como el de sus amigos y familiares, “Lo estamos logrando. Y me río, y no sé exactamente lo que voy a hacer, pero daré mi mejor esfuerzo".

"He tenido síntomas durante años, pero nunca me tomaron en serio hasta que me caí frente a él (el doctor que le detectó la enfermedad) tratando de resolver lo que pensé que era un nervio pinchado”

La esclerosis múltiple es una enfermedad progresiva que provoca lesiones en la mielina. Se manifiesta con diversos síntomas como la parálisis de las extremidades inferiores, hormigueo, pérdida de la sensibilidad, etc.

A pesar de todo, la enfermedad no le impidió a Selma Blair acudir a la 91° entrega de los Premios Oscar y desfilar en la Red Carpet.