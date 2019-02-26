Esclerosis múltiple, la terrible enfermedad que padece Selma Blair
La actriz Selma Blair reveló que padece esclerosis múltiple el pasado 2018 y cuenta como es su vida con ese mal degenerativo
El pasado octubre del 2018 la actriz Selma Blair sorprendía al mundo con una impactante noticia. Ella informó que padece esclerosis múltiple, una enfermedad degenerativa que no tiene cura.
La actriz estadounidense de cine y televisión Selma Blair reveló a través de una publicación en Instagram que fue diagnosticada con esclerosis múltiple, la cual afecta sus sistema nervioso central y como afecta su vida cotidiana.
“Estoy inválida. A veces me caigo. Dejo caer cosas. Me memoria se nubla y el lado izquierdo de mi cuerpo le pide direcciones a un GPS descompuesto”.
"Desde mi diagnóstico a las diez y media de la noche del 16 de agosto, he tenido amor y apoyo de mis amigos".
I was in this wardrobe fitting two days ago. And I am in the deepest gratitude. So profound, it is, I have decided to share. The brilliant costumer #Allisaswanson not only designs the pieces #harperglass will wear on this new #Netflix show , but she carefully gets my legs in my pants, pulls my tops over my head, buttons my coats and offers her shoulder to steady myself. I have #multiplesclerosis . I am in an exacerbation. By the grace of the lord, and will power and the understanding producers at Netflix , I have a job. A wonderful job. I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken gps. But we are doing it . And I laugh and I don’t know exactly what I will do precisely but I will do my best. Since my diagnosis at ten thirty pm on The night of August 16, I have had love and support from my friends , especially @jaime_king @sarahmgellar @realfreddieprinze @tarasubkoff . My producers #noreenhalpern who assured me that everyone has something. #chrisregina #aaronmartin and every crew member... thank you. I am in the thick of it but I hope to give some hope to others. And even to myself. You can’t get help unless you ask. It can be overwhelming in the beginning. You want to sleep. You always want to sleep. So I don’t have answers. You see, I want to sleep. But I am a forthcoming person and I want my life to be full somehow. I want to play with my son again. I want to walk down the street and ride my horse. I have MS and I am ok. But if you see me , dropping crap all over the street, feel free to help me pick it up. It takes a whole day for me alone. Thank you and may we all know good days amongst the challenges. And the biggest thanks to @elizberkley who forced me to see her brother #drjasonberkley who gave me this diagnosis after finding lesions on that mri. I have had symptoms for years but was never taken seriously until I fell down in front of him trying to sort out what I thought was a pinched nerve. I have probably had this incurable disease for 15 years at least. And I am relieved to at least know. And share. �� my instagram family... you know who you are.
La actriz de las películas "Juegos Sexuales", "Hellboy" y "Legalmente Rubia", dio un mensaje de aliento y valentía, pues señaló que a pesar de todas las dificultades está agradecida por tener trabajo y espera que su experiencia sirva para dar esperanza.
Gracias al respaldo del elenco y la producción del show de Netflix que está filmando, así como el de sus amigos y familiares, “Lo estamos logrando. Y me río, y no sé exactamente lo que voy a hacer, pero daré mi mejor esfuerzo".
"He tenido síntomas durante años, pero nunca me tomaron en serio hasta que me caí frente a él (el doctor que le detectó la enfermedad) tratando de resolver lo que pensé que era un nervio pinchado”
La esclerosis múltiple es una enfermedad progresiva que provoca lesiones en la mielina. Se manifiesta con diversos síntomas como la parálisis de las extremidades inferiores, hormigueo, pérdida de la sensibilidad, etc.
A pesar de todo, la enfermedad no le impidió a Selma Blair acudir a la 91° entrega de los Premios Oscar y desfilar en la Red Carpet.
